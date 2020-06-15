College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University defensive back Andre Cisco was voted as the top safety in college football by Lindy’s Sports, and also garnered preseason first-team All-American and preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors by the prominent season preview magazine that was released Monday.
Cisco leads all active FBS players with 12 career interceptions through 27 career games entering his junior campaign for the Orange, which is scheduled to kick off Sept. 4 at Boston College.
Cisco was also named to the Street and Smith’s Preseason All-America First Team last week and was named to that publication’s All-ACC first team. He was previously recognized on the Lott Impact Trophy Award watch list earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.