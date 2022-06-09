CANTON — Massena football coach Austin Coleman told his team Tuesday night that he was leaving to become the offensive coordinator for the St. Lawrence University football team.
Coleman, who played at St. John Fisher College, was a graduate assistant at SLU in 2018 and 2019, coaching the Saints offensive linemen.
“That’s probably the hardest part is leaving the kids (at Massena),” Coleman said. “We have a good team coming back this fall and some really good young guys coming up. Unfortunately I have to do what’s best for my family and what I want to do career-aspiration wise. Leaving the kids is definitely the toughest part.”
Coleman is replacing Jimmy Cerf, who left SLU to become the quarterbacks coach at Bowdoin after the season.
He coached Massena for two seasons, but coached one game in the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19 limiting the schedule. He finished with a 5-2 record with the Red Raiders.
Massena will begin a search to replace Coleman shortly, but athletic director Gavin Regan is out of the area this week due to his other responsibilities with USA Hockey.
Coleman told Massena school officials he would not be returning as a teacher or coach in the fall once the SLU job became official Tuesday, then he gathered as many players as he could reach for a meeting.
“I wanted to tell them face-to-face before they saw a posting or heard it from someone else,” Coleman said. “That was tough.”
Coleman first arrived in Canton in 2018 mostly because his wife, SUNY Canton softball coach Lindsey (Thayer) Coleman wanted to return to her home area. She was a St. Lawrence Central softball standout before becoming one of the best NCAA Division III pitchers in the nation at St. John Fisher.
Coleman was working at a football camp in Rochester that summer and met SLU head coach Dan Puckhaber. A conversation about the family plan to move to the north country led to him eventually becoming a graduate assistant.
SLU went 5-5 last year and Coleman will be coaching an offense that averaged 24.8 points and 348 yards a game.
“I’m pretty excited to get back to the college football realm,” Coleman said. “It will challenge me to even learn more about the game. I have a good knowledge, but (SLU) is a more complex system and a more complex level of thought. It’s going to take a lot of work with coach Puckhaber getting caught up.”
Before Puckhaber became SLU’s head coach, he was the offensive coordinator under former coach Mark Raymond, and he is the one who installed the type of offense the Saints use.
“He will show me exactly what he wants from the offense, how he wants it called and how he wants everything done,” Coleman said. “Being there as a (graduate assistant) is a lot different from being there as a full-timer.”
Coleman may have to coach against one of his best players at Massena, Dominic Monacelli, on Sept. 16 when the Saints host Morrisville in a nonconference game. Monacelli, who was Massena’s quarterback last season, will likely be a linebacker in college and is hoping to make the travel squad as a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.