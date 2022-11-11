SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University and Florida State football teams will face off at a crossroad in their respective seasons tonight with each trending in opposite directions.
The Orange (6-3 overall, 3-2 ACC) is a 7½-point underdog against the 25th-ranked Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) for its home finale at 8 tonight in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Atlantic Coast Conference game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse has lost three straight games after its longest unbeaten start in 35 years, while Florida State has claimed consecutive blowout wins after snapping its own three-game skid.
“I’d say we got that dog mentality now,” said SU backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who could draw his second career start tonight.
“Knowing this is the last home game, knowing that we’ve lost three games in a row, we know that we’ve got something to prove and everybody on the team knows that we have a chip on our shoulder, so our plan is to come out and be aggressive.”
Syracuse coach Dino Babers did not provide any health updates on starting quarterback Garrett Shrader this week. Multiple reports have labeled Shrader with a lower leg injury, but Babers declined to confirm the rumored diagnosis, only opting to rule out a concussion thus far.
Syracuse is coming off a dreadful offensive performance in a 19-9 loss last Saturday at Pittsburgh to fall out of the national rankings.
Del Rio-Wilson was the only QB available during SU’s regular media availability this week and appears in line for his second straight start despite Shrader traveling with the team and warming up in uniform last week. Babers will not name a starter before kickoff for the second week in a row.
“I would hope that by not playing Garrett (last week) that he’s healthier, but that’s for the doctors to decide,” Babers said.
Syracuse was held to a season-worst 145 yards of offense last game and posted its previous low of 286 the week prior when Shrader left at halftime of a 41-24 setback against Notre Dame with what was termed as a pre-existing injury. The Orange posted more than 300 yards of offense in all six wins.
Orange star running back Sean Tucker has also been slowed in recent weeks, limited to 60 rushing yards or less in each of the last three games for the longest such stretch of his three-year career.
Over the last two games without a healthy Shrader, Tucker has gained just 79 combined rushing yards on 26 carries for just over three yards per carry.
“When it comes to somebody having their first start, everybody else is responsible for making his job easier, and as a unit, we did not play well (at Pitt),” Babers said. “We’re anticipating that we’re going to play a lot better than that on Saturday because mainly we need to.”
Florida State has scored more than 40 points in back-to-back weeks to enter the AP Top 25 and is one of only four teams ranked in the top 20 nationally for total offense and total defense, joining Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama.
Dual-threat junior quarterback Jordan Travis enters with the second highest FBS passing grade by Pro Football Focus (90.2) and has been complemented by the ACC’s leading rushing attack to key the Seminoles surge.
Travis has three passing touchdowns in each of the last two victories. He leads the ACC in yards per completion (16.4) and ranks top three in yards per attempt (10.3), passing efficiency (158.8), passing yards (2,559), total offense (2,484) and passing yards per game (251).
Travis also contributes to a rushing committee combining for 211.8 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry, both marks that lead the ACC.
The Seminoles are the only ACC team averaging at least 270 pass yards and 210 rush yards this year.
“They have a good quarterback and a good run game, so the versatility to be able to do both and to be explosive makes them tough,” said SU cornerback Duce Chestnut.
Syracuse enters with a 5-1 home record, seeking to match its total wins record in the 42-year history of the Dome. The Orange also won six games at the venue in the 1987, 1988, 2001, and 2018 seasons.
The game will be preceded by a senior night ceremony and capped off with the annual “Senior Walk,” for outgoing players and underclassmen who could consider leaving after the campaign.
Syracuse will close the regular season with road games at Wake Forest and at Boston College over the next two weeks.
