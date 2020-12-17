COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SYRACUSE — Don McPherson, former Syracuse University football quarterback and captain of the 1987 undefeated team, is the recipient of this year’s National Football Foundation Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award.
The award recognizes individuals who support the NFF’s mission of promoting the power of amateur football to develop the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and academic excellence in America’s young people, according to a press release.
McPherson is recognized for using his platform as a star athlete to address violence against women and serving as a powerful advocate for the NFF at both the local and national level. He hosts 25 to 30 events annually that focus on combating gender-based violence, covering more than 350 college campuses over the past 25 years.
McPherson set 22 school records at SU and his No. 9 jersey was retired in 2013.
