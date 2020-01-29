The Syracuse University football team received a commitment from quarterback Jacobian Morgan this week to add to its 2020 recruiting class.
The unranked prospect from Canton High School in Mississippi posted his decision to social media Sunday night, ending the message by stating: “It is with great pride to announce that I have decided to verbally commit to the University of Syracuse.”
Morgan is listed as a 6-foot-4, 200-pound pro-style quarterback by 247Sports recruiting services, and also received offers from Jackson State and Austin Peay.
Morgan finished his senior year at Canton 2,487 pass yards and completed 61.8 percent of his passes. He threw 27 touchdown passes and ran for three additional scores, according to maxpreps.com.
SU lost backup QB Clayton Welch to graduation after a 5-7 season in 2019, and will enter next year with incumbent starter Tommy DeVito and 2019 third-string QB Rex Culpepper as the only passers on the roster.
Morgan is SU’s first QB commit in this year’s class, which Babers had stated would be a priority following the introduction of his initial 2020 recruits at the start of the early signing period on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.