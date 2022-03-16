SYRACUSE — Robert Anae and the new Syracuse University football offensive coaches are making a strong first impression on their lead tandem.
The Orange is nearing completion of the second week of spring practice, marking the first chance for the new offensive coordinator and other additions to head coach Dino Babers’ staff to work with players.
Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker, who combined to form one of the most prolific rushing duos in team history last year, each expressed excitement to dig into learning the new scheme at the start of spring ball.
Syracuse first took the field March 6 and will continue training until the spring session culminates with the “Orange and Blue Game,” on April 1 in the Carrier Dome.
“They’re really energetic and very passionate about the system and about the game,” Shrader said. “So, we’ve been taking that and kind of trying to make it our own, and it’s been really fun so far, but we got a long way to go.”
Anae was hired as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach simultaneously in late December.
Babers hired the duo, who coached the last six seasons together at Virginia and the three prior years at BYU, with hopes of lifting the SU passing attack that finished in the bottom 10 of the FBS last year at just 153 yards per game.
Tucker ran for a team-record 1,496 yards while Shrader added 781 rushing yards for the second highest total by an SU quarterback, but the Orange faltered down the stretch and fell short of bowl eligibility largely due to the passing unit never providing a capable complement.
Babers stated at the start of spring practice that SU will begin operating strictly under Anae and Beck’s system before incorporating some of his own features into the game-plan.
“There are some new ideas out there and the young people are grabbing it very quickly,” Babers said. “They’re learning new stuff. This is no different than when the defense went through the 3-3-5 stuff. So, I think so far, so good, they’re going to get better, but there are some exciting things happening.”
The Anae-Beck pairing has seemingly adjusted their approach based on personnel but have thrived with dual-threat quarterbacks in the mold of Shrader.
From 2013-20, their signal callers averaged 3,200 pass yards and 524 rush yards each season.
They engineered the No. 2 passing offense in the nation at UVA last year, averaging 392.6 yards through the air, while leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense (514.4) and yards per play with a 6.9 average.
“We’re just opening it up is the biggest thing, taking shots, encouraging the ball down field, and trying to spread things out and give the ball to Sean Tucker and those backs, and just follow behind the O-line,” Shrader said. “We’ve got a long way to go but we’re doing a lot of good things.”
Shrader is entering his second year as the SU starter after taking over four games into last season.
The former Mississippi State transfer is learning his fourth offensive system in four collegiate seasons overall and views this spring as key to developing chemistry with Beck and other coaches.
“He coaches you hard and he’s definitely got kind of that air-raid mentality so nothing’s really as concrete, but we’re just making sure we’re on the same page and seeing the same thing when we’re looking at pictures is the biggest thing,” Shrader said of Beck. “I’m just continuing to learn and making sure I’m making all the right reads.”
Tucker, meanwhile, aims to follow up on his record-setting, All-American campaign and has kept active competing for the indoor track and field team this winter.
The third-year SU rushing star said that he sees potential for the offensive unit to take a major step forward and is preparing for another heavy workload in the new scheme.
“I would say getting more opportunities overall throughout the offense, through my running and definitely catching the ball more,” Tucker said.
He added on his approach this spring: “Nothing has really changed (for me). My goal is the same, so I’m just definitely trying to get better every day and improve on what I did last year.”
Syracuse is coming off a 5-7 season and will open the upcoming year by hosting Louisville for an ACC clash on Sept. 3 at the Carrier Dome.
