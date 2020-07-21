Fans will have to wait longer to see their beloved Syracuse University athletic teams play inside the newly-renovated Carrier Dome this college football season.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that fans will not be allowed for any of the state’s major college teams. This was announced during a Tuesday conference call with reporters.
Budget Director Robert Mujica, one of the governor’s top advisors during the pandemic, made the announcement about spectator-less college games.
“We’re fanless right now, that would be a large public gathering and that is not authorized as of yet,” Mujica said.
Cuomo added: “Fanless, the game can go on, the game can be televised, but no fans.”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack released a statement on the school’s athletic website.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, our fans, our campus community and the broader Central New York community is our chief priority,” Wildhack said. “We appreciate and support Gov. Cuomo’s continued commitment and ongoing efforts to keeping our communities safe.”
The governor and the budget director did not give a time frame on when fans could attend events. The full Syracuse men’s basketball schedule has not been released at this time, but the first game listed as of now is against Green Bay on Nov. 10.
Professional sports teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets are scheduled to start the Major League Baseball season this week. The Mets are scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the team’s season-opener at Citi Field. However, fans are not permitted to attend these games.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is still going forward with a full fall sports schedule. including football. The conference has pushed back the start of all fall sports to Sept. 1. Only Syracuse’s home opener on Sept. 19 against Colgate has been called because of the Patriot League canceling fall sports. The Orange’s new home opening date is slated for Oct. 3 against conference foe Louisville.
Syracuse’s second game of the season at Rutgers on Sept. 12 in Piscataway, N.J. has also been canceled due to the Big Ten eliminating nonconference games for the 2020 football season.
The Carrier Dome is slated to finish up its $118 million upgrade that saw a brand new roof that has a crown-truss structure. Other improvements include new vertically-hung scoreboard, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and air conditioning.
CISCO ON NAGURSKI WATCH LIST
The preseason honors continue to roll in for Syracuse University junior safety Andre Cisco, as he was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist on Tuesday.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the Charlotte (N.C) Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
Cisco is now on four preseason award watchlists, including the Lott Impact Trophy, Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award. He is one of seven players nationally and the only from an ACC school to be considered for all four awards.
Cisco has a total of 12 career interceptions along with as 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
