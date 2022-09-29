SYRACUSE — Caleb Okechukwu has spread his resilient spirit throughout the 25th-ranked Syracuse University football team.
The redshirt junior defensive lineman is thriving in his first full season as a starter for the Orange (4-0 overall, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), proving to be far past his recovery from a condition that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.
Okechukwu will enter SU’s game against FCS-level Wagner (0-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome tied for the team lead with 2.5 sacks. He has helped SU win back-to-back games on fourth-quarter rallies, contributing heavily to the unbeaten start after completing his personal comeback.
“It’s a matter of perseverance,” Okechukwu said. “That was then, and I’m blessed to get through that, but this is now.”
Okechukwu collapsed during an offseason workout between his 2018 redshirt and 2019 freshman campaigns and was rushed to the hospital — a well-documented scene he has retold countless times since his return.
He was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a damaging protein into the blood, potentially damaging the kidneys or heart. Extreme cases can be fatal or result in permanent disability. With athletes, the rare condition is often linked to overexertion or dehydration.
Okechukwu spent roughly three weeks in the hospital and his rehabilitation process included re-learning to walk.
He was initially unsure of football’s role in his future and sat out the 2019 campaign with what the team termed as an illness, but ultimately made it back the next year to appear in all 11 games in 2020.
Okechukwu played a rotational role after first getting back on the field with 27 combined tackles over the past two seasons before bursting onto the scene when presented the opportunity this year.
“Really just (learned) patience and taking everything one day at a time and appreciating the blessings,” Okechukwu said. “It got me back locked in with my spirituality and my faith and helped me understand what’s most important in my life.”
The 6-foot-4, 268-pound Okechukwu has already surpassed his previous career total with 3.5 tackles for loss, which ranks third on the SU defense, and he is tied with multiple players for the seventh-most sacks in the ACC.
Okechukwu delivered a career-best two sacks in the 22-20 victory over Virginia last Friday, including a near-safety with a takedown of UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong at his own goal line.
He also came through with a critical pick-six in the 32-29 win over Purdue the week prior on his first career interception, becoming the first SU defensive lineman in seven years to score on an INT return.
“It means everything, it’s a blessing,” said Okechukwu, a former high school All-American from Washington, D.C. “I understand what it means to play at a high level. I had a different path to get back here, and obviously I’ve had some success up to this point, but I just want to keep it going.”
Okechukwu takes time to enjoy the journey each week while showing glimpses of his determined nature as one of the hosts of the “Mob Podcast,” on the official SU Athletics YouTube channel.
He started the venture with fellow defensive starters and close friends, linebacker Marlowe Wax and safety Ja’Had Carter, where they discuss various topics, welcome guests, and answer fan questions.
This week’s show featured discussions with SU kicker Andre Szmyt and former SU safety Andre Cisco, now a member of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
“We see all these podcasts out here and we thought it would be dope to start one from a college perspective, we saw no one was really doing that,” Okechukwu said. “We’re just keeping it fun and fresh, and a lot of people are giving us good feedback, so we’re having fun with it.”
Syracuse will try for its first 5-0 start since the unbeaten 1987 campaign when it hosts Wagner on Saturday ahead of its bye week. The Orange is 4-0 for the second time in the past 30 years.
“We’re 4-0 and we’re blessed to be that, but we aren’t satisfied,” Okechukwu said. “Obviously, everyone sees that record, but we want to be even better than that. Everyone around this facility, we’re happy, but we’re hungry.”
LOCKETT OUT FOR YEAR
Syracuse sophomore defensive tackle Terry Lockett will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered in last Friday’s victory over Virginia, as confirmed by SU coach Dino Babers in his weekly media appearance. Lockett left in the third quarter with the help of trainers favoring his right leg.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound sophomore made eight tackles through four games as a first-year starter up front.
Lockett is the second defensive starter and fourth player overall ruled out for the season with injuries, joining linebacker Stefon Thompson, fullback Chris Elmore and receiver Isaiah Jones.
“He’s one of the best guys on the D-line, you’re talking about a legitimate stater,” Babers said of Lockett. “Along with Stefon Thompson, you’re talking about two real cats. We’re looking forward to them coming back and wearing our colors again next year, but there’s no doubt that (losing) both of those guys hurt us.”
Babers did not provide status updates on defensive backs Ja’Had Carter or Alijah Clark, who also left last Friday’s game. Regarding linebacker Derek McDonald, who surprisingly sat out the win over UVA, Babers said the team hopes to have a better diagnosis this week on his undisclosed injury but ensured he will be back this year.
DAVIS IS CAMPBELL SEMIFINALIST
Syracuse offensive lineman Dakota Davis was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar athlete in the FBS. Davis is one of 10 ACC players named, which is tied for the most among all conferences.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pound redshirt senior has started 13 straight games on the SU offensive front and played in 39 games overall across four seasons, including 28 career starts.
