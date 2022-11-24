SYRACUSE — After its best start in 35 years, the Syracuse University football team will enter the regular-season finale in an undesirable and all-too familiar position.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers is again navigating depth issues amid a myriad of injuries while aiming to end a five-game skid and searching for their first November victory since 2019.
The latter could be fixed instantly when SU (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) plays at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a 10½-point favorite for a game to be televised locally on the YES Network.
The perennial injury bug may take a larger solution that Babers acknowledged during his weekly press conference, noting that he plans to re-examine their approach with the goal of mitigating the mounting medical concerns moving forward.
“Mathematically, the numbers are concerning, so we do need to look at everything,” Babers said.
He later added: “I don’t have a magical number on it, but this is a lot and that’s not an excuse — it’s math, it’s a lot. That’s why we have to go back and check everything about it.”
Syracuse played most of last Saturday’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest with eight starters amid a dozen players absent from the Week 1 depth chart.
The Orange has started 37 different players this year while no other ACC team has more than 40.
Star linebacker Mikel Jones left that setback early and was on the sidelines in a protective walking boot in the second half. He was not available to local media this week, but teammates expressed optimism that he would be on the field against B.C.
Offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and guard Chris Bleich were surprisingly held out for unspecified injuries and fellow guard Kalan Ellis also missed the loss to Wake Forest after returning from an ailment the game prior. The status of all three starting offensive linemen is unclear for Saturday.
Bergeron and Jones are two of three captains and NFL prospects out for most of last Saturday’s setback, along with cornerback Garrett Williams, previously lost for the year to a torn ACL.
“It’s had a major impact,” SU running back Sean Tucker said of the injury toll. “We’ve lost a lot of great guys and guys that are just top at their position, it definitely hurt us, but we definitely have enough guys on the team to fill it.”
Quarterback Garrett Shrader missed a game and a half due to a rumored but unconfirmed lower-leg injury and classified his status at less than 100 percent this week. His dynamic rushing ability has flashed a few times but hasn’t been the same consistent threat in his two games back.
Tucker has been helped to the sidelines in multiple games but has yet to sit out.
“You can see it in the way we’ve been playing,” Shrader said. “Things don’t look as clean, don’t look as pretty, they’re not always as exciting, especially with what we have, if you don’t have a guy that can go out there and run around and make stuff happen, it can be tough. … But that is part of the game and it’s the way it is, and we just have to go out there and find a way.”
Key injuries have been a recurring theme contributing to SU losing 10 straight regular-season games in November/December over the last three years combined.
In Babers’ seven seasons overall, the Orange has posted a 5-21 combined record in regular-season games played on Nov. 1 or later.
Syracuse enters this weekend with the longest active losing streak for games played in November among Power-Five teams, per insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
“The first thing is, you think about your opponents, the second thing you think about is your health and the health of your opponents, and mathematically, it shouldn’t balance out that way,” Babers said.
He added: “It comes down to how much depth you have on football teams, and obviously this year just like every other year, people don’t want to hear it, everybody’s banged up. Find a way to win.”
BOWL PROJECTIONS
Syracuse’s bowl projections appear all over the map entering the final regular season game.
The Orange was picked to the Gasparilla Bowl by two outlets in the latest bowl predictions released earlier this week. Action Network pits SU against Connecticut in the game slated for Dec. 23 in Tampa, Fla., while 247Sports calls for a matchup against Coastal Carolina in the same bowl.
Sports Illustrated slotted SU into the Military Bowl against Cincinnati on Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.
Syracuse was also projected to rival baseball stadiums as USA Today predicted a Dec. 29 matchup against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The Athletic listed a Syracuse-Memphis clash at the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17, which will be the first college football bowl game played at Fenway Park in Boston.
Bowl game pairings will be unveiled from noon-4 p.m. on Dec. 4.
QUEELEY ANNOUNCES TRANSFER
Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley posted a heartfelt message to social media announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2 outside receiver hauled in 53 career catches in 36 games for the Orange with 612 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He delivered career bests with 37 catches for 378 yards and two TDs in 2020 but appeared in just three games this year.
ALLEN GETS ACC HONORS
Syracuse freshman running back LeQuint Allen was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week.
He hauled in two catches for 51 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown catch, and threw a 33-yard TD pass to Devaughn Cooper on a trick play in SU’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest.
Allen also ran for a TD earlier this year and became the first SU player since Rob Carpenter in 1989 to score a touchdown passing, rushing and receiving in the same season.
FREENEY HOF SEMIFINALIST
Former Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney was named as one of 28 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Freeney was one of five first-year eligible candidates in the semifinalist pool. He played for Indianapolis from 2002-12 and an additional five seasons between San Diego, Arizona, Atlanta, Seattle and Detroit.
Freeney was a first-round draft pick of the Colts and made seven Pro Bowls, helping Indianapolis beat Chicago to win Super Bowl XLI. The three-time All Pro retired with 125.5 sacks and led the NFL with 16 in 2004.
