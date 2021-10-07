The Syracuse University football team and Taj Harris have each started moving forward following the sudden transfer of the Orange’s leading receiver to begin the week.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers wished the departing junior luck during his weekly press conference and would not share details of their private conversation held between last Saturday’s Florida State setback, which Harris did not travel for, and his announcement to enter the NCAA transfer portal the next day.
SU players expressed support for Harris this week and discussed the urgency to rely on their remaining wide receivers looking ahead, beginning with the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against unbeaten Wake Forest (5-0 overall, 3-0 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPN2.
Harris posted on social media that he will not be taking interviews to explain his decision to transfer.
His departure comes amid SU’s shift to a run-centric offense behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Garrett Shrader, the first-year transfer from Mississippi State who has started the past two games in place of incumbent Tommy DeVito.
“He was one of our most talented receivers and we support him,” Shrader said. “I love Taj, but we’ve got to have that next-man mentality, and I like the guys we have in our room right now that we’re rolling with. … We are going to win with what we have now.”
Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) enters at 21st nationally and second in the ACC for rushing at 220.6 yards per game, while ranking 116th in the FBS and last in the ACC with 171 passing yards per game.
Babers has fully committed to the emergence of running back Sean Tucker, opting for runs on 65 percent of SU’s offensive plays, increasing to a split of 70 percent rushing plays over the last two games with the dual-threat Shrader under center.
Babers and Shrader each emphasized the need to improve the pass game to complement their ground attack this week and will look to their remaining wide receivers to help balance the load.
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Queeley caught two passes for 50 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown, while redshirt freshman Courtney Jackson posted career highs of six catches and 57 receiving yards to fill the void left by Harris last game.
They each enter with 114 total receiving yards as the next most productive wide receivers after Harris. More opportunities will also likely to be given to 6-foot-6 freshman Damien Alford and redshirt junior Sharod Johnson.
“I think we have a lot of guys in that room that the world might not know of yet, but they will soon,” Courtney Jackson said.
Harris, who ranks fourth in SU history with 151 career receptions, has posted offers from six different teams to his Twitter since entering the portal this week. His list consists of Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Kentucky of the SEC, along with Utah, Temple, and Western Kentucky.
Harris is the fourth SU player to leave the program since the start of training camp, tied for the most among power-five conference teams. Harris, the most prominent of the departures, was preceded by running back Jarveon Howard, defensive back Ben Labrosse, and freshman tight end Landon Morris.
“The young people now have control over their own things, they can make their own decisions and they’re making the decisions they feel are best for them,” Babers said. “We need to honor that and it’s just a sign of the times.”
DeVito said that he has spoken to Harris since his departure but would not share details and stated that he is solely focused on helping SU prepare for Wake Forest when asked about his potential to consider a transfer.
The redshirt junior QB addressed the collective media for the first time since being demoted. He exuded a positive mind-set and spoke of preparing like the starter to be ready if his number is called again and assisting on the sidelines while in backup duties.
TUCKER ON MAXWELL WATCH
Sean Tucker was one of 10 midseason additions to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Wednesday, which has been presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football since 1937.
The rising SU star was already on the Doak Walker Award Watch List for the nation’s top running back. He is the first SU player up for the Maxwell Award since Eric Dungey was a preseason nominee in 2018.
Tucker has amassed 638 rushing yards for the third-highest total from an SU back through five games, trailing only Joe Morris (729 in 1979) and Walter Reyes (721, 2003), and is on pace to become the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Orange since Jerome Smith in 2012.
Tucker ranks third nationally in rushing yards and all-purpose yards, and his eight total touchdowns are the 15th-most in the FBS.
RECRUITING WATCH
Syracuse lost a verbal commitment from 2022 Michigan defensive lineman Malachi Davis late last week.
The 6-foot-5, 345-pound, three-star prospect has since announced plans to play for Toledo and reportedly switched his decision to join a program closer to his home in Holt, Mich.
The Orange has 11 players still committed for the 2022 recruiting cycle, including two defensive linemen. The incoming class is headlined by three-star DL Belizaire Bassette, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The SU 2022 recruiting class is ranked 68th nationally and 13th in the ACC by 247Sports.
