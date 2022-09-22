CANTON — St. Lawrence University quarterback Daniel Lawther has one more nonconference game to get his offense ready for what will be a challenging Liberty League season.
The Saints (1-2 overall) end the nonconference portion of their season with a noon game at Castleton (Vt.) State (1-2) Saturday.
“I’m definitely excited,” Lawther said. “We have a lot to prove. I think we’ve got a lot left to do on the offensive side of the ball. We can definitely put up more points, be a little-bit more diverse with run-pass, just using our plays the right way.”
The Saints, including the offense, have produced mixed results so far this season.
SLU was shut out 27-0 in its home opener against Endicott on Sept. 3. The Saints came back the next week to defeat Norwich 30-19, but then lost 17-15 last Friday against Morrisville.
“At the end of the day it’s a growth mindset,” Lawther said. “We are seeing more jerseys. We are playing a bunch of different teams before we get into league play.
“Some of the things I really like is we are getting all of our players involved. We are getting running backs and tight ends involved in the pass game and receivers involved in the screen game.”
Through the first three games of the season, Lawther has completed 39 of 63 passes with two interceptions and three touchdowns for 476 yards.
He’s also rushed the ball 26 times for a net total of 21 yards. He’s seen 34 yards lost on plays where he was sacked.
“Without a doubt every play I’m going to try to push the ball down the field,” Lawther said. “If everything breaks down and the defense does a good job and calls the right play, I kind of have an outlet for it.
“For a little while now I think I’ve been working on being a little more twitchy-minded, getting from read to read, seeing the field better, taking what the defense gives me.”
Without the lost yards, Lawther would be averaging close to three yards a carry. Being able to escape the pocket is something he enjoys.
“The dual-threat aspect is a prime point of my game. I’m able to make a lot of throws. If the defense takes stuff away than I’m able to pick stuff up with my feet.”
Lawther has also helped the Saints defense this season as he gives them a challenge in practices, especially before the season began when there was more head-to-head competition between the units.
“He’s a great quarterback,” SLU defensive coordinator Jacob Lees said. “He can make the throws but also he can run the ball. It’s definitely great to practice against him. We get great work because of how dynamic he is as a player.”
SLU’s game Saturday is the last chance to play before Liberty League play, which starts with a home game against Union on Oct. 8.
The conference will provide a challenge for the Saints against powerhouse programs like Ithaca, Hobart and Rensselaer, as well as the Dutchmen.
“The great thing about the nonconference is its great competition but it prepares you for the conference,” Lees said. “It gives us an opportunity to compete and the goal is to win those games. The big thing we are preaching is to continue to work on the fundamentals.
“(Castleton) is going to challenge us. They are doing a lot of different things on offense. They have some good size. Defensively, we’ll have our hands full. It’s always fun playing Castleton.”
