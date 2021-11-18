SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team is looking to the return of its defensive captain and emotional leader for the spark needed to overcome a dismal performance.
Syracuse sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones will be back in the lineup when Syracuse (5-5 overall, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces No. 24/25 North Carolina State (7-3, 4-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Jones is eager to re-emerge against the Wolfpack after being ejected from the Orange’s 41-3 setback at the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday for a rare targeting penalty.
“I definitely have an extra gear, my body feels better, I’m going to tear it up,” Jones said.
“I have the same routine, just keep working hard, head down, approaching the game the same way I approached the other ones,” he added.
Jones was called for the foul after leading with his helmet on a tackle that connected with the shoulder of tight end Marshon Ford.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers reiterated the explanation he received from the official afterward and again in his weekly press conference, emphasizing that Jones was not called for the typical helmet-to-helmet collision that often appear to be delivered with malicious intent and traditionally prompts the flag.
The penalty was called, according to Babers, because Jones positioned the crown of his head onto another player’s body. The spirit of the rule is to protect the defensive player from injuring himself with his tackling position.
“How the play went, it was more like my eyes went with his body and his body was falling, so my head fell with his body, and it looked like I was tipping my crown, I guess,” Jones said.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound, third-year linebacker was visibly frustrated when he was made aware of the ejection — at which point SU trailed, 21-3, in the second quarter — and later stated that it was the longest portion of a game he was forced to miss since the second grade.
Jones has appeared in all 33 games of his SU career and is in line for his 26th straight start.
He leads the ACC with 47 solo tackles and ranks sixth in the conference with 82 total tackles. He has four of the five games by an SU defender with double-digit tackles this season, Marlowe Wax providing the only other.
Jones is on the Dick Butkus Award Watch List, garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention last season and Freshman All-America honors in 2019.
“He’s a very emotional guy and he takes care of his business,” SU senior defensive lineman Josh Black said.
Jones was recently elected as the defensive captain as voted on by teammates after the first six games.
Frequently described by Babers as the “quarterback of the defense,” the middle linebacker of SU’s 3-3-5 scheme is tasked with communicating play calls to the unit on the fly and making pre-snap checks based on his read of the upcoming offensive play.
“He’s the same Mikel as always this week, he’s going hard, leading,” said roommate and SU cornerback Garrett Williams. “Me and him, we work well off each other, so seeing him back out there again, knowing how hurt he was not being able to play, it’s a good feeling.”
Babers said that he believes an adjustment to the targeting call could be in the offing to limit ejections.
He added that they used the scenario as a teaching moment for the rising star linebacker and that the enforcement of the rule was implemented correctly.
“You’re talking about one of our team leaders, you’re talking about one of our MVPs, one of our team captains,” Babers said. “You’re talking about someone who’s not only extremely responsible, but someone who does it the right way. But I told him, the way he hit that young man, it was not safe for (Jones).”
Jones guides an SU unit that ranks 22nd nationally and second in the ACC for total defense, surrendering just 326.3 yards per game despite the poor showing last outing. The Orange is on pace to allow its fewest yards per game since yielding just 301.5 on average in 2010.
SU’S TUCKER A DOAK WALKER SEMIFINALIST
Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the top running back in college football.
The second-year freshman leads the nation with 1,601 yards from scrimmage and is second in rushing at 1,362 yards. He is 10 yards shy of matching Joe Morris for the SU single-season rushing record set in 1979.
Three finalists for the award will be announced Tuesday.
SCHMIDT UP FOR BROYLES AWARD
Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is one of 59 nominees for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in the country.
In his first season with the Orange, Schmidt has guided the blocking unit that has paved the way for the nation’s fifth-ranked rushing attack at 236.7 yards per game.
Syracuse also ranks eighth in the ACC for sacks allowed (2.3 average) after finishing last in the league and 118th nationally last season.
RESERVE PAIR TRANSFERRING
Reserve quarterback Dillon Markiewicz and linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku each left the Orange with plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, according to reports.
Cantin-Arku leads SU with seven special teams tackles and was the fourth linebacker in the rotation, appearing in all 10 games for SU.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore tallied 104 tackles, including 11 for loss and five sacks, over nearly three seasons, playing most of 2020 as a starter.
Markiewicz is a second-year freshman QB who was seemingly battling with true freshman Justin Lamson for No. 3 duties behind redshirt sophomore starter Garrett Shrader and freshman backup JaCobian Morgan.
Syracuse has lost six players to the transfer portal since the start of the regular season.
