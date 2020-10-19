College football
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football game against Wake Forest on Oct. 31 has been given a noon kickoff time in an announcement made by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday.
The game between the Orange (1-4) and Demon Deacons (2-2) will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Wake Forest has won two straight games and will play Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Syracuse has won two straight games in the series, including a 39-30 overtime thriller to end last season.
