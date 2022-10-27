SYRACUSE — Mikel Jones passionately summed up the Syracuse University football mentality of “Why not us,” in a written piece on the Players Tribune, detailing an approach the Orange appears poised to keep as it moves past a heartbreaking end to an undefeated start.
The article circulated ahead of 16th-ranked SU’s 27-21 loss to No. 5 Clemson last Saturday and elaborated on the tenacity of the previously unbeaten Orange in the words of the captain linebacker.
Syracuse (6-1 overall) will host FBS independent Notre Dame (4-3) at noon Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome, which is sold out for the second straight game to mark the first back-to-back capacity crowds for the program in 35 years. The nonleague outing will be nationally televised on ABC.
Jones said he recently gave his perspective in a heart-felt phone conversation that was transcribed in the form of a letter to his SU teammates and fans.
The junior captain spoke of the team’s relentless spirit that was hardened as many endured the 1-10 season in 2020 and last year’s three-game losing streak to end a 5-7 campaign.
“It’s just knowing how much work we put in in the offseason and the leadership around the locker room, and what we expect of each other,” Jones said of his inspiration.
Jones identified a key moment during summer workouts — a scene that could be envisioned in a movie — about a teammate that was struggling as the last to finish a stair run at the Dome.
Jones stated in the post that he accompanied the unnamed player to complete the run and was gradually joined by others until the whole team was back on the stairs to finish the workout collectively.
According to the post, Jones was pulled aside and told by a coach that he hadn’t witnessed such an act since being on a team that went unbeaten.
That moment, Jones said, is when he knew he made the right decision to return to SU instead of entering the NFL draft.
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers referenced Jones’ written piece during his weekly press conference on Monday when trying to illustrate how the culture of this year’s team is different than any he had been around. He called the letter “an eye opener.”
“I thought that was high quality, what a short story, and how honest and how true,” Babers said. “He really gave you a clear picture of what goes on behind the curtain — Wizard of Oz — without necessarily giving away all the family secrets.”
Babers and team leaders spoke to the positive tone of Sunday meetings as a sign that SU can maintain that mantra and quickly overcome the deflating setback in Death Valley after surrendering an 11-point edge in the fourth quarter.
“I think Mikel is right,” said offensive tackle and fellow captain Matthew Bergeron. “Why not us? Why not us? I think the loss at Clemson, it means a lot to us, but we got an opportunity to win out and that would be big for the program. One loss doesn’t define us.”
Jones leads SU with 54 tackles and could become the first player in more than 30 years to lead the Orange in tackles for three straight seasons as he paces the sixth-ranked defense in the FBS.
He is often pointed to as the vocal leader by teammates and the most likely to speak up in the locker room at halftime or lift spirits on the sideline.
“I feel like it had a positive impact on the vibe of the game and the vibe of the situation,” Jones said.
Syracuse started 6-0 for the first time since 1987 and last week marked the first for the program since 1959 between two unbeaten squads with at least six wins.
CLEMSON CALLS SUBMITTED
SU coach Dino Babers acknowledged submitting two specific plays for review to Atlantic Coast Conference officials that proved costly in the loss to Clemson.
The first was an unnecessary roughness penalty on SU’s Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff in which he appeared to push the Clemson quarterback going out of bounds near the sideline late in the third quarter.
The penalty extended the Tigers’ drive that resulted in a touchdown cutting SU’s lead to 24-16.
Babers noted that the defender did not lower for impact or bend his knees to launch for a hit, and that further film review showed Fuentes-Cundiff get pushed by another Clemson player and was propelled into the QB.
Babers referred to a similar play against Florida State last year in which the defender pulled up to avoid a flag and the Seminoles QB then gained an extra 25 yards to set up a game-winning field goal.
The corresponding play from Saturday submitted came on the ensuing drive when SU QB Garrett Shrader was hit near the sideline and no penalty was called. Babers noted other plays were turned in without providing specifics.
“This is not me crying about calls,” Babers said, “I turned them in, I have not gotten a response from the league. I would just like to know what we can do to be able to do those things better, so we don’t make those mistakes in the future.”
Syracuse committed 10 penalties for a loss of 88 yards against Clemson and is the most penalized team in the FBS with an average of 9.8 per game for the season.
25-SECOND MISTAKE OWNED
Babers started his weekly press conference by admitting a mistake in waiting to call a timeout late in SU’s loss to Clemson that wasted 25 seconds toward a potential comeback drive ahead of SU’s final possession. He stated that the issue has been corrected internally without providing further details and vowed to not make a similar misstep.
KONRAD SPONSORS 44 ROOM
Former Syracuse fullback Rob Konrad announced via social media that he will sponsor the new “Legend of No. 44 Running Back Room,” at the SU football practice facility.
The room is named to honor SU icons like Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, and other SU rushers who sported the prestigious number. Konrad was the most recent to don the jersey in the 1998 season.
Konrad noted that he submitted his helmet from the 1999 Orange Bowl as the final and helped procure the first No. 44 helmet worn by Jim Brown to put on permanent display.
