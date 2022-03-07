The Syracuse University football team landed a key commitment to open its 2023 recruiting class Sunday.
Dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers became the first recruit in the cycle to verbally pledge to join the Orange under head coach Dino Babers, announcing his commitment on social media.
The three-star signal caller from Florence, S.C., is listed as the No. 63 QB nationally and sixth player overall from his state on the 247 Sports composite rankings.
He is graded higher than any incoming players from SU’s 2022 recruiting cycle.
Sellers is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect who attended South Florence High School and reportedly held offers from Virginia Tech, Memphis and Washington State, among others.
He initially committed to Virginia last July but reopened his recruitment in January after staff changes following the retirement of head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Robert Anae and Jason Beck left the Cavaliers to become SU’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively, and ultimately helped lure Sellers to kick off the next recruiting cycle.
Syracuse opened spring practice Monday and will conclude with the “Orange and Blue Game,” for its annual intersquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. on April 1 at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.