The Syracuse University football team is poised to hire Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach, according to an ESPN report Sunday night.
The program has yet to confirm that the pair of former Virginia assistants will be joining head coach Dino Babers’ staff entering his seventh season.
The ESPN report surfaced hours after the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl in which Beck was slated to call plays for the Cavaliers.
Anae is a 32-year coaching veteran who has spent the last six seasons as UVA offensive coordinator under Bronco Mendenhall, who recently resigned from his position.
Virginia led the ACC in total offense at 514.4 yards per game while averaging a league-best 6.9 yards per play and averaged 34.6 points per game to rank fourth in scoring offense.
Anae and Beck have worked together for the past nine seasons under Mendenhall, six at Virginia and three prior years at BYU.
The duo has thrived with dual-threat quarterbacks in the mold of SU starter Garrett Shrader and between 2013-2020, their QBs averaged 3,200 passing yards and 524 rushing yards each season.
The pair is credited with helping develop Taysom Hill while with the Cougars. Hill is now among the NFL’s top rushing threats at the QB position as the New Orleans Saints starter.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong ranked second nationally in passing yards (4,996) and 12th in passing touchdowns (31) under their guidance this past season while the Cavaliers boasted the second-most potent passing offense (392.6 yards per game) in the FBS.
Syracuse fired former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert after a two-year stint days after wrapping up a 5-7 campaign to miss the postseason for the third straight year and fifth time in six seasons overall under Babers.
The Orange averaged just 366.5 yards of offense to rank 12th of 14 teams in the ACC, and its passing offense was among the bottom 10 nationally at 153 yards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.