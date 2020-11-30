SU’s Pena named ACC specialist of the week

College football

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University freshman wide receiver Trebor Pena was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday.

Pena returned a kickoff 98 yards in the first quarter of Saturday’s 36-29 loss at home against North Carolina State. It was the first kick return for a touchdown since Dorian Graham returned one the same distance in a 2011 game vs. West Virginia.

Syracuse will close the season at Notre Dame on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an ACC game televised by NBC.

