College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University freshman wide receiver Trebor Pena was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday.
Pena returned a kickoff 98 yards in the first quarter of Saturday’s 36-29 loss at home against North Carolina State. It was the first kick return for a touchdown since Dorian Graham returned one the same distance in a 2011 game vs. West Virginia.
Syracuse will close the season at Notre Dame on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an ACC game televised by NBC.
