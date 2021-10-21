SYRACUSE — Cody Roscoe was skeptical when he first heard the news from his mother that he was selected among the Associated Press Midseason All-Americans earlier this week.
The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Syracuse University defensive lineman said that he questioned if his mom was confused and told her: “I don’t think that’s a thing,” before later confirming the honor by checking the SU Athletics website.
Roscoe garnered the recognition amid his second campaign with the Orange — an extra year granted by playing through the COVID-19 pandemic last fall that he has made the most of at each turn. Roscoe played his first three collegiate seasons at FCS level McNeese State.
“It was more surprising in the fact that I had never heard of it before, I never knew that there was a Midseason All-American, I thought that just came at the end of the season, so at first I didn’t think it was real,” Roscoe said.
“It was kind of surreal to me,” he added. “I’m beyond blessed and beyond thankful, I just feel like it goes to (defensive) coach (Tony) White and the defense, their preparation putting us into position to make plays.”
Roscoe enters the next game for Syracuse (3-4 overall, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1) as the leader among all power-five conference players with 7.5 total sacks. He also ranks fifth nationally with 10.5 tackles for loss, leading the ACC.
Roscoe has registered at least a half-sack in five of seven games for the Orange and has started the last four along the SU defensive front after beginning the year in a rotational pass-rushing role.
“I think last year was big for him to go against ACC competition, and when he had the offseason to train, he knew what he was missing,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “He has always had the courage, he always had the heart, so when you put that work ethic in and come back the second time ready to prove people wrong, I think that’s what you’re seeing with Cody Roscoe.”
Roscoe said that he made the decision last December to return and utilize the unexpected added year of eligibility. He transferred into the program prior to the 2020 campaign but SU was unable to conduct a traditional offseason due to COVID-19 restrictions, limiting his ability to hit the ground running.
The Houston native said that he was determined to come back when granted the opportunity to erase any potential lasting doubts regarding his football career.
“I had to really look in the mirror and say that my last year, that was really it,” Roscoe said. “I had to tell myself like: ‘That’s how you finished.’ That would have been my last year playing football more than likely, and that’s how I finished. I told myself I wasn’t going to go out that way and finish that way again. If I’m going to finish, I’m going to finish on my terms.”
Roscoe is one of several players thriving in their second season under White, who had the full spring and summer training sessions to fine-tune his 3-3-5 scheme.
Roscoe pointed to his added comfort in the system allowing him to play more instinctively as the catalyst for his surge of success taking down opposing passers.
“Last year I was kind of new to it and trying to learn everything, learn the playbook and also make plays at the same time while focused on not being in a wrong spot or messing up my blitz,” Roscoe said. “But now, I’m comfortable in each situation, I know the plays and know where to be.”
In 18 total appearances for the Orange, Roscoe has 53 tackles, including 16.5 for loss and 9.5 sacks. He played all 11 games in a rotational backup role last year.
He played 30 games for McNeese State, including 22 starts, and tallied 26 TFLs and 16 sacks before transferring to SU.
“It feels like I’ve been here for four years,” Roscoe said. “They opened everything up for me with open arms, made me part of the family, and that really interacted with my game.”
Roscoe was joined by SU breakout running back Sean Tucker as AP Midseason All-Americans. The publication only releases a first time at the midway point.
Syracuse was one of four FBS teams with multiple players chosen. Alabama led the way with three selections while SU, Georgia, and Iowa were each represented by a pairing.
Tucker and freshman cornerback Darian “Duce,” Chestnut received the same honor from The Athletic earlier this week.
SERVAIS STREAK INTACT
Sixth-year senior offensive lineman Airon Servais made his 55th straight start against Clemson last Friday night despite exiting the previous game with an unspecified leg injury and roaming the sidelines with a notable limp.
He surpassed the SU record for consecutive and total starts earlier this season, and he has the longest active streak in the nation. Babers credited his toughness and leadership afterward.
“What he did to his body to make himself available for this game was amazing this week, and I think the world of him, he’s truly Orange,” Babers said. “From a medical standpoint, he got his body to recover from something that a lot of people wouldn’t recover from.”
Servais is expected to extend his streak to 56 starts Saturday.
MORGAN ELEVATED TO BACKUP
Second-year freshman JaCobian Morgan was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback for SU following the departure of Tommy DeVito via the transfer portal earlier this week.
Morgan was the only passer listed behind starter Garrett Shrader on the depth chart against Virginia Tech. Babers confirmed that he would move to the backup role and coaches would continue to evaluate the reserves, which include classmate Dillon Markiewicz and true freshman Justin Lamson.
Morgan appeared in four games, including two starts, as a true freshman last year. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pocket passer from Canton, Miss., finished 31-of-49 for 285 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
TRANSFER RUMBLINGS
DeVito has been connected to multiple teams in the days since announcing his entry into the transfer portal.
According to Rivals.com, DeVito has garnered early interest from Minnesota, Kentucky, Rutgers, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Kent State.
Former SU wide receiver Taj Harris plans to visit Ole Miss this weekend, according to a post on his Instagram account.
He has posted other offers to social media from Louisville, North Carolina State, Texas A&M, Temple, Kentucky, Utah, Western Kentucky and Mississippi State since announcing his intentions to transfer out of the program Oct 3.
