Frank Maloney once referred to himself in an Associated Press interview as a people person who works in the people business, which held true during his time as Syracuse University football coach or Chicago Cubs ticket director.
Those that worked closely with Maloney during his tenure with each organization have shared that sentiment since he died Monday in his Chicago home at age 79 due to complications from metastatic brain melanoma.
Maloney led Syracuse from 1974-80 and guided the program through its transition from Archibald Stadium to the Carrier Dome, hired several now-decorated assistant coaches, and recruited a trio of SU’s most prolific skill players.
Former SU quarterback Bill Hurley, who was recruited as a running back but converted to QB and became a four-year starter under Maloney, told the SU athletics web site that he has spoken with his former coach every two weeks since he graduated in 1979.
“We talked about family, kids, sports, everything, his sense of humor appealed to me,” Hurley told SU athletics. “Having him screaming at me was not much different than my parents yelling at me. We had a good rapport both on and off the field that carried on. We were together so much at school, it just seemed natural to continue that relationship.”
Maloney posted a 32-46 overall record and led SU to just one bowl game — a 31-7 victory over McNeese State in the 1979 Independence Bowl — but showed a strong eye for identifying talent throughout his tenure, leading the then-Orangemen during a changeover period for the program.
Maloney brought in SU’s all-time leading rusher Joe Morris (4,299 yards), who was then considered an undersized prospect. Morris had his jersey retired in 2018 and holds several other Orange rushing records, and helped the New York Giants win Super Bowl XXI.
Maloney also developed wide receiver Art Monk — a member of the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame that led SU in receiving for three straight seasons from 1977-79. Hurley ranks top 10 in program history for career passing yards, passer rating, and touchdown passes.
For assistant coaches, Maloney hired future icons such as five-time NCAA national champion Nick Saban (Alabama) and two-time Super Bowl champion coach Tom Coughlin (New York Giants). He also helped launch notable football figures like longtime Georgia Tech and UCF head coach George O’Leary, and former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Angelo.
Coughlin shared his thoughts on Maloney in a statement posted on the social media accounts of his Tom Coughlin Jay Fund page Wednesday, which is a charity to support families battling childhood cancer.
“Everyone in the Syracuse family should stand up and take their hats off for Frank and his family,” Coughlin expressed in his statement. “What he did for Syracuse during their time of transition was nothing short of amazing. ... Frank was an excellent football coach, an incredible mentor, a disciplinarian, an energetic, volatile Irish man who loved developing talent as much as he loved the game of football.”
Maloney helped the SU football program move from its longtime home at Archibald Stadium to the now familiar confines of the Carrier Dome, producing his best season (7-5) during a year of upheaval without a home field in 1979.
Maloney also served as the bridge between SU coaching icons Ben Schwartzwalder (1949-73) and Dick MacPherson (1981-90), who rank first and third all-time in total wins, respectively.
After leaving SU, Maloney worked as a Dallas Cowboys scout in 1981 before moving to his native Chicago and securing a job in the Cubs ticket office, where he worked for 27 years as ticket director. Maloney told the AP in 2003 that he left football because he didn’t want to move around often as the profession generally requires.
Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney released a statement to the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday night.
“Among the difficulties we’re all facing today, the passing of Frank Maloney is a particularly tough moment for the Cubs organization,” Kenney stated. “His big voice, commanding demeanor and commitment to excellence were certainly honed during his time as a college football coach, but what those closest to Frank knew was that behind the tough exterior was a soft heart who loved his colleagues and more than anything else loved his wife, Kathy, his three children and grandchildren.”
According to Kenney, Maloney oversaw the first two million-fan season for the historic franchise in 1984, along with its first three million-fan season in 2004, and helped establish a franchise attendance record for seven straight seasons from 2004-10.
