SYRACUSE — Kenny Pickett shook off a slow start to shatter the bowl hopes of the Syracuse University football team.
The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes to lift No. 17/20th-ranked Pittsburgh to a 31-14 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Syracuse on Saturday night in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange (5-7 overall, 2-6 ACC) was denied its first bowl berth since 2018 and the second postseason appearance of head coach Dino Babers’ six-year tenure while ending its season on a three-game losing streak.
Pickett surpassed Pitt’s single-season passing touchdown record previously established by Dan Marino in 1981 and matched by Rod Rutherford in 2003, and he tied Marino for most career passing TDs at Pitt during his performance.
The Panthers (10-2 overall, 7-1 ACC) clinched their first 10-win season in 40 years and had already secured a place in the ACC Championship Game to face Wake Forest on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.
Pickett went 28-for-38 for 209 yards and four TDs passing, leading consecutive third-quarter scoring drives to help Pitt take full command.
The potential first-round NFL Draft pick found Gavin Bartholomew for a four-yard TD pass, then hit Jordan Addison for a five-yard TD strike on the next drive to push the Pitt edge to 28-7 with four minutes and 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
Syracuse scored to threaten a comeback when Garrett Shrader threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Jackson — their second scoring connection of the game — to cut the Pitt edge to 28-14 with 2:03 left in the third quarter, but SU was unable to get any closer despite an interception by Duce Chestnut to set up a drive with 11 minutes left.
The Orange run game, which entered ranked seventh in the nation, was stymied by Pitt’s ninth-ranked rush defense. SU star running back Sean Tucker was held to 29 yards on 13 carries while SU was limited to 25 team rushing yards and less than a yard per carry on average.
Tucker, the second-year freshman, completed a historic campaign with 1,496 rushing yards and broke the previous single-season program record previously held by Joe Morris for 42 years.
Pittsburgh took a 14-7 edge into halftime after seeming to sleep-walk through the first quarter.
Pickett threw a 15-yard TD pass to Rodney Hammond Jr. to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:25 left in the first half. The Panthers gained five first downs on their initial scoring drive after failing to gain one its first three possessions prior.
Syracuse receiver Devaughn Cooper lost a fumble on the next SU possession, and Pickett made him pay on the ensuing drive by floating a pass over the top to find Jordan Addison in the end zone for a 25-yard TD to push Pitt ahead, 14-7, with 5:06 left before the break.
The Orange dominated the first quarter, possessing the ball for 12 minutes and holding Pitt to just 21 yards on eight plays, including a turnover on downs, but failed to sustain momentum after the strong start.
Syracuse scored on its opening drive when Shrader connected with Jackson on the third-down slant for a 12-yard TD to give the Orange an early 7-0 advantage.
