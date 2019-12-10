CANTON — Potsdam native Max Warden, a junior offensive lineman for the St. Lawrence University football team, was named a third-team All-East Region player by D3football.com Tuesday.
Warden, who made the Liberty League first team, started all 10 games at left tackle and helped SLU’s offense set records for passing yards (3,301). It was the first time SLU surpassed 3,000 passing yards. The Saints also picked up 4,120 yards, which ranks second in school history.
Warden is the first Saints player to earn All-Region status since Skyler Williamson in 2017 and Tyler Mirabile in 2018.
