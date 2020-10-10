SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team had no answers for stopping Duke running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant on Saturday, and was left with more pressing questions moving forward following the leg injury suffered by quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Jackson and Durant became the first Duke duo to each surpass 150 rushing yards in a game, and the Blue Devils rode their dominant ground attack to a 38-24 victory over the Orange on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. The Atlantic Coast Conference clash was played without fans in attendance due to state COVID-19 mandates.
Syracuse (1-3 overall and ACC) surrendered a total of 363 rushing yards — Jackson gained 169 and Durant delivered 163 and a pair of touchdowns to lead the way — and Duke (1-4) nearly doubled SU in both time of possession and total plays. The Blue Devils outgained the Orange in total yards of offense, 645-286, despite the SU defense registering four takeaways.
Syracuse will host unbeaten independent Liberty (4-0) in its lone nonconference game at noon next Saturday in the same location.
“Duke did exactly to our defense what we traditionally do to other people’s defenses when we’re right,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “And when you get a play count that high on a defense that’s as active as our defense, it’s not fair to believe that those kids can go that many snaps at that pace, especially when you’re not holding your own on the other side of the ball.”
Duke operated 102 plays on offense compared with 52 for SU, and the Blue Devils maintained possession for 39 minutes and 43 seconds of the 60-minute outing.
Durant scored on a three-yard run for his second TD to give the Blue Devils the 38-24 edge following a two-point conversion with four minutes and 27 seconds left to seal the win, capping off a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nearly five minutes.
Syracuse was attempting to stage a comeback and received a 48-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt to trim its deficit to 30-24 on the previous drive. But DeVito was taken down for his sixth sack of the game leading into the field goal and stayed on the turf holding his leg in obvious pain afterward.
He was helped off by trainers and did not return, and Babers said that “it doesn’t look good,” for DeVito afterward without specifying on the injury. His lower left leg was immediately placed in a boot on the sideline, where he watched the remainder of the game while leaning on crutches.
Syracuse also played without star safety Andre Cisco, who was questionable entering the game with a lower-leg injury suffered during warmups of the Sept. 26 game. Freshman running back Jawhar Jordan was also out with an unspecified injury, joining several key depth pieces missing on each side.
“We have 75 percent of the season left with an opportunity to have a little bit more than that if we get this thing turned around, and that’s what we’re going to go back to work and do,” Babers said. “It is going to be the next guy up, and we have to do better as coaches. The first responsibility is on my shoulders. Hey, that’s my frickin team out there, and obviously, I didn’t like what I saw.”
The SU offense hit for two big scoring plays — DeVito found Taj Harris for an early 79-yard touchdown pass, and hit tight end Luke Benson for a 53-yard score to trim Duke’s advantage to 27-21 in the third quarter — but was otherwise held in check and struggled to extend drives.
The Orange finished just 2-for-12 on third-down conversions and tallied 28 net rushing yards, or 23 carries for just 65 yards without counting yards lost on sacks.
“That’s not the game plan,” Babers said. “You’re going to be occasional if you’re throwing the ball over people’s heads for 50 yards, you need to be consistent. I go back to the drops on third down or situations where you got a chance to move those chains or get a fresh set of downs to not only keep the offense moving, but keep the defense off the field, and we dropped the ball on situations.”
The SU defense came away with four takeaways, including a 28-yard touchdown on a fumble return by sophomore linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku.
The offense failed to cash in on any of the others, however, eventually punting each time it was handed possession. SU entered the day ranked second in the FBS with 10 takeaways.
“We just got to keep working on it, get the execution, and if we get the ball moving and get our time of possession up, we can give that defense a break,” Benson said. “The defense is playing outstanding and we can’t leave them out on the field like that, but we’ll do a better job, we’ll keep working.”
Duke finished with the third highest total yardage output and third-best rushing effort in coach David Cutfliffe’s 12 seasons at the helm. The Blue Devils also established a record for most offensive plays in a single game under the well-respected coach.
Duke quarterback Chase Brice went 22-for-38 with 270 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns — connecting for a 26-yard score with Jalon Calhoun and a 52-yard TD to Jarett Garner — the latter pushing Duke’s advantage to 24-14 entering halftime.
DeVito completed 13 of 26 attempts for 255 yards and his two long TD passes before suffering the injury. Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris hauled in six catches for a career-high 138 yards and the TD.
Sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones hauled in his third interception of the season for SU while Rob Hanna and Cody Roscoe each recovered a fumble. Jones finished with a game-high 13 tackles.
