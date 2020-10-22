Airon Servais has thrived in the role of “Iron Man,” for the Syracuse University football team, through the myriad of injuries to the unit around him.
The redshirt senior offensive tackle has started 42 straight games for the Orange (1-4 overall, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) entering Saturday’s outing at top-ranked Clemson (5-0). Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the conference matchup will be televised on the ACC Network.
Servais has already recorded the longest streak of consecutive starts among SU offensive linemen over the past decade and trails only Evan Adams (45) and Rob Trudo (44) for most total starts up front for the Orange during that span.
“I think for me, a big part is just not wanting to let the guys next to me down,” Servais said. “I know they want me to be on the field with them and I definitely want to be out there, so I take a lot of pride in being on the field every week and hopefully, I can keep that going.”
Servais has started every game since being inserted into the lineup prior to the season opener of his redshirt freshman year in 2017. His total snaps have led SU or tied for the lead in each of the last three seasons, and he has played through a variety of ailments.
Servais sports two large knee braces, yet rarely takes a play off from his punishing blocking style. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound native of Green Bay, Wis., was credited with 119½ career knockdown blocks across 3,079 snaps entering the campaign.
“I’ve always been a guy that has tried to get into the training room if any little thing is bugging me, I try to get in there and take care of it so it doesn’t become a lingering type of injury or hurt my performance in any way,” Servais said.
“You definitely get banged up during your career and a lot of times, it’s just something that you got to play through,” he added. “It’s important to keep your body feeling good and you’ve got to make sure that you’re in the treatment room working with trainers. In this business, your body is a temple, your body is the money-maker, so you’ve got to try to stay as healthy as you can.”
Servais switched from left tackle to right during the Oct. 10 loss to Duke, swapping positions along the starting unit with sophomore Matthew Bergeron.
Last season, Servais moved from center to left tackle for the final three games and the Orange averaged 242.3 rushing yards per outing afterward, an increase of 88.3 yards per game on its 2019 average. Syracuse also dropped its sacks-allowed average to 1.7 during that span compared with 4.9 prior to the switch.
Servais was named to the Athlon Preseason All-ACC fourth team and is a member of the SU leadership counsel. He was a co-captain of the offense last year and presented with the SU Ben Schwartzwalder Award as the team’s exemplary player following the 2019 campaign.
Syracuse fifth-year head coach Dino Babers stated during a recent Zoom conference that his conversations with Servais now feel more like those with a graduate assistant coach.
“We would not be where we are at all, nor would we be going anywhere that we think we have a chance to go to, without Airon Servais,” Babers said.
“Airon is one of the leaders of our offense, there’s no doubt about it,” he added. “He’s been around forever, he’s started multiple positions on the O-line, and he has the knowledge. He knows what he knows, and you better not try to pull something over his eyes that isn’t kosher, but it’s fun talking to people like that.”
Servais has played a critical role on the field and in the locker room for an SU squad decimated by injuries that have taken out starting quarterback, Tommy DeVito, along with other key offensive linemen. The Orange backfield has also been depleted by a mix of ailments and season opt-outs due to COVID-19 concerns.
Servais credited redshirt senior backup quarterback, Rex Culpepper, and senior tight end, Aaron Hackett, for aiding with his vocal leadership duties on offense in recent weeks.
“We’ve definitely seen some adversity this year,” Servais said. “I know for me, it’s really important to make sure that the five guys up front are on the same page and that we don’t get down on ourselves and keep attacking every play. We constitute a good majority of the offense when we’re out there, so it’s important that we keep a good energy.”
HARRIS APOLOGIZES TO TEAM
Syracuse junior wide receiver Taj Harris apologized to the team for flashing his middle finger to a TV camera late in the Orange’s 38-21 loss to Liberty last Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Images of Harris’ gesture circulated on social media over the weekend, prompting Harris to address his action in front of teammates and coaches at meetings last Sunday.
Babers did not state during his weekly conference whether the incident would result in any further punishment.
“We have addressed that, it’s internal discipline and we will handle that inside the family, but he has issued apologies,” Babers said. “Young man making a mistake, we all understand.”
Harris leads the Orange with 26 receptions this year while ranking second in the ACC with 86.8 receiving yards per game, and third in the conference at 16.7 yards per catch. He has caught a touchdown in four straight games and averaged 118 receiving yards over his last two.
CLEMSON CROWD
The Orange is expected to play in front of a crowd for the first time this season Saturday at the top-ranked Clemson Tigers.
Clemson has allowed up to 19,000 fans to attend home games thus far at Memorial Stadium, which has the capacity to hold 81,500 spectators.
Fans are being spaced out and adhering to social distance guidelines set forth by South Carolina state officials. Through its first three games, Clemson has averaged an attendance of 18,743 with at least 18,600 fans at each outing.
Syracuse has yet to allow fans through its first three home games due to state COVID-19 mandates, and there were no spectators allowed for road games at North Carolina and Pittsburgh to open the season.
COONEY GARNERS NATIONAL HONOR
Syracuse redshirt senior punter Nolan Cooney was named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week for his performance in last Saturday’s setback against Liberty.
Cooney averaged 46.5 yards per punt and forced the Flames to begin from inside their own 20-yard line on all six of his attempts. Four of Cooney’s six kicks were placed inside the Liberty 10-yard line, and his punts did not yield any return yards.
For the season, Cooney has averaged 46.9 yards per punt to rank seventh nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.