SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team received a verbal commitment from 2021 two-star running back Josh Hough late Monday night.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound power back from Beaver Falls, Penn., announced his intentions to play for coach Dino Babers and the Orange via social media.
Hough is the No. 109 RB nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings, and the 38th-ranked prospect from Pennsylvania. He chose SU over reported offers from Akron, Ball State, and Bowling Green.
Hough is the third player to verbally commit to SU’s 2021 recruiting class and the first on offense. He joined three-star safety and fellow Pennsylvania product Malcom Folk, and three-star defensive tackle Terry Lockett.
