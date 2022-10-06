CANTON — Throughout his St. Lawrence University football career linebacker Reece Gillette has prided himself on being able to keep playing through all the nagging injuries that come with the game.
A 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior from Pittsfield, Mass., Gillette has been one of SLU’s top defensive players the past two seasons.
“He’s been a guy on our defense who has done all the dirty work, and he does it exceptionally well,” Saints coach Dan Puckhaber said. “He’s a big, physical kid who plays with a certain edge, and on top of that he’s also one of our best leaders. My nickname for him is, ‘The General,’ just because he is the leader of the troops. When the guys need someone to look too, he’s the guy they are looking for.”
Leadership is nothing new to Gillette. At Mount Greylock High School in his hometown, he was captain of the football, baseball and bowling teams.
“I’ve trained for this,” Gillette said of taking poundings and dishing them out. “I’ve prepared my body properly to last a whole season and I feel like I’ve done a good job for that.”
Gillette and the Saints defensive unit face a big test Saturday when the play Union (4-1) at 1 p.m. at Leckonby Stadium in SLU’s Liberty League opener.
“We are expecting them to run the ball a lot,” Gillette said. “We are going to play physical up front and I think we are pretty confident that we are going to stop the run and be victorious on Saturday. It’s a test for our team to see how good we are, and I think we are going to rise to the occasion. We like playing good teams, because we are good team ourselves.”
Said Puckhaber,
“I like the challenge of Union. I think they are in the top two of our league, talent-wise. It’s always fun to compete against teams like that. They are probably the most explosive offense that we’ve seen this year. They have athletes all over the place. It will be a real challenge for us just to see if we can tackle them.”
It was a mutual admiration that brought Gillette to SLU to play for Puckhaber.
“I’ve known Reece the longest since I found him at a football game in Western Massachussetts a long time ago,” Puckhaber said. “He’s always been a physical, hard-edge kid. He’s really matured. He’s taking care of his body and gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger and he’s focused on what he’s strengths are. He’s going to be able to manhandle guys on defense and play a style of football which is very disruptive on offenses.”
Said Gillette, “The coaches really give you the tools to mature as a young man and I feel like I’ve done that,” Gillette said. “I feel like I’m a completely different person from when I was 18 stepping on campus as a freshman. They’ve given me a lot to progress as a man in my life and I’m very thankful for that.”
Heading into Saturday’s game, Gillette is tied with Brian Casazza for the team lead with 24 tackles, including a sack. Last season he finished with 45 tackles, including four sacks.
Gillette also comes from a fun background. His family owns a company called, “Gillette Shows” that puts on carnivals.
The website for the company, “www.gilletteshows.biz” showcases rides, food venders, games and schedules for where they are going.
“I feel like it definitely attributes to my toughness a little bit, it wasn’t the easiest life,” Gillette said. “I definitely love it, still love it to this day, and still am a part of it. Travel was the name of the game, every week is a different place. We go to the same places year after year so we build relationships with people in that area or the fair committee. It is always nice seeing familiar places, week to week.”
