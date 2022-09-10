Garrett Shrader produced a career-best performance to extend the smooth start for the new Syracuse University football offense.
Shrader accounted for five touchdowns in another efficient outing as SU beat host Connecticut, 48-14, on Saturday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.
Syracuse is 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and will host Purdue (1-1) at noon next Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in a nonconference game slated for broadcast on ESPN2.
Shrader completed 20 of 23 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, adding two rushing scores to push the Orange past the FBS Independent Huskies (1-2).
Shrader established a new career high for completions for the second straight game, topped his personal best in passing yards and completion percentage, while matching career highs for TD passes and total TDs.
Orange running back Sean Tucker handled 27 carries for 112 yards with a two-yard TD run.
“The offense is really flowing, our ‘O-line,’ did a great job,” SU coach Dino Babers told CBS Sports Network afterward. “Sean Tucker draws so much attention that he makes a lot of that stuff easy, but don’t get me wrong, Garrett Shrader did a great job.”
Shrader hit Damien Alford for a 47-yard TD pass to extend SU’s advantage to 17-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter. He then found Courtney Jackson from 18 yards out just before halftime to push the Orange’s edge to 27-7 at the break.
Shrader later connected with D’Marcus Adams for a 39-yard scoring strike to put SU up 48-14 less than a minute into the fourth quarter before he and other key starters sat out the remainder of the rout. He punched in a one-yard TD to start the scoring and added a seven-yard rushing score in the third quarter.
Shrader, the redshirt junior in his second season as SU’s starter, had previously completed a career-high 18 passes at a 72 percent rate to guide SU to a season-opening 31-7 victory over Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville on Sept. 3. He was graded as the top-rated QB by Pro Football Focus College last week for that performance.
Shrader connected with eight different receivers against UConn and the offense has yet to commit a turnover this season.
The Orange tallied 465 yards of offense and 28 first downs — 14 via the pass and 13 from the ground, along with a penalty — looking sharp again under first-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae.
“These kids got a lot of pride, and we got a lot of football in the playbook, and hopefully we got enough to go a lot further this year,” Babers told CBS Sports Network.
SU linebacker and captain Mikel Jones picked off a bobbled catch on punt coverage to set up Shrader’s final TD pass on the next play.
Marlowe Wax came away with a fumble recovery on a strip sack in the third quarter, and cornerback Garrett Williams also tallied a sack for the SU defense.
