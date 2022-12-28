SYRACUSE — Garrett Shrader and some Syracuse University football teammates were hanging out when a student intern entered their apartment with news that offensive coordinator Robert Anae was leaving.
The SU quarterback said that they initially didn’t believe the development — hours after learning defensive coordinator Tony White would be exiting — but he and others were soon at ease when they learned QBs coach Jason Beck was promoted to run the offense.
Shrader’s depiction of the turbulent day offered a glimpse into the whirlwind preparation for SU’s first bowl game since 2018.
Syracuse (7-5 overall, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will face Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the 12th annual Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. today at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. SU is a 10-point underdog for the bowl to be televised on ESPN.
The Orange will enter with new coordinators under head coach Dino Babers, and multiple starters missing on both offense and defense due to opt-outs and transfers over the past few weeks.
“The offense, we haven’t missed a beat,” Shrader said. “We’re excited for the new challenge, and I know (Beck) is too. It will be fun going into the bowl game, a lot of new faces are going to be showing up, we had a couple of guys leaving, but there is definitely a lot of buy-in and we’re just excited to go out there and play.”
In addition to Beck’s permanent promotion, defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe received the nod as interim defensive coordinator for the bowl until new “DC,” Rocky Long takes over.
Both coaches plan to operate essentially the same system as their respective predecessors, valuing continuity that they believe eased the adjustment period for players on each unit entering the bowl.
“We just want to keep building on the things we’re doing well, on the strength of our players and keep that vision and direction going,” Beck said. “I’ve been with coach Anae coaching for the last 10 years, and so it’s been a lot of work together, and it won’t be anything drastically different.”
The SU offense will be without star running back, Sean Tucker, along with captain and left tackle, Matthew Bergeron, who both opted out after declaring for the NFL Draft.
Shrader will guide the offense with his two leading receivers, including standout tight end Oronde Gadsden II, and pointed to freshman running back LeQuint Allen as a practice standout.
The 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey has flashed potential this year, becoming the first at SU since 1989 to rush for, pass, and catch a touchdown in the same season. Allen also broke a 90-yard run against Wagner as the longest for an SU player since George Davis in 1949.
The depth of SU the defense will be tested, especially in the secondary with starting cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter — All-ACC honorable mention selections — each entering the transfer portal, and captain CB Garrett Williams lost earlier in the year to a torn ACL.
Defensive captain and linebacker Mikel Jones made the trip and had not announced plans to opt out, but he is expected to eventually depart for the NFL Draft. He missed the regular-season finale due to a leg injury and his status was unclear as of Wednesday.
“I trust everybody that’s beside me and I know the coaches are going to put them in great positions to make plays,” said linebacker Marlowe Wax, who led SU with 89 tackles and 10.5 for loss.
Minnesota is not ranked but received votes in both major polls to end the regular season, and presents an elite defense paired with a ball-control rushing attack.
The Golden Gophers rank fourth nationally in scoring defense and fifth in total defense, surrendering just 13.3 points and 279.5 yards per game.
They rank second in the FBS for time of possession (35:14) with All-American running back Mohamed Ibrahim as the offensive focal point. The sixth-year star ranked second in the FBS with 144.9 rushing yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns this year. He leads all active players in total TDs (52) and is second for rushing yards (4,527) and rushing attempts (851).
“They want to go old school and pound you, and take your will from you, keep the defense off the field and let the clock tick, and really beat you up across the board,” Monroe said. “They’re a throwback team and they’re very good.”
Minnesota has won its last five bowl games for the second longest active streak in the country while SU has won its last four bowl appearances.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.