CANTON — It does not seem like it was too long ago that Peyton Schmitt was known for breaking the Section 10 record for most rushing yards in a game and winning a state basketball championship with Harrisville.
But now Schmitt is a senior running back with the St. Lawrence University football team preparing for what could be his last season. He is keeping open the possibility of using a fifth year granted due to COVID-19 next fall.
Schmitt used his speed to once run for 433 yards for Gouverneur in a high school game against Canton.
He is still fast, a little bigger physically, and now sports a bushy beard.
“I feel pretty good,” Schmitt said after practice Thursday. “The offense is looking good. The defense is looking great, too. We are mixing up a couple things on offense, and hopefully we can help our defense out this year. I’m excited to see what happens.”
The Saints have gone 5-5 overall in both of Schmitt’s college seasons. SLU did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This year Schmitt will be working with a new offensive coordinator in former Massena head coach Austin Coleman, who has returned to SLU where he used to be a graduate assistant.
“He brings some confidence as an older guy who is playing really well,” Coleman said of Schmitt. “He’s playing at a high level. He’s a guy we trust in and a guy who has done the right things ever since he was a freshman. I can be able to have some of those guys I was still here with (in 2019).
“I think he’s understanding our run game and some tweaks that we’ve made. He’s seeing the holes better. He’s seeing his cuts better. He’s always a fast, good athlete. He’s just getting the better vision.”
Like most freshmen, Schmitt had a limited role with the Saints in 2019. He was moved from his high school position of running back to wide receiver.
He was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Week once the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Week once as well in his freshman year.
Schmitt rushed 14 times as a freshman, gaining 109 yards. He caught 11 passes for 81 yards and was mostly used to return kicks, with 19 for 305 yards.
“I have to find the holes a lot more in college,” Schmitt said. “In high school I didn’t have to do that very much. I have to learn to be a more downhill runner. I feel like I’ve gotten better at that. I had to learn to accept those two-, four-yard gains, compared to those 10-yard gains in high school. You have to get your mind right. If you think you are going to get 10 yards a play, that’s not the right mind set.”
Last year Schmitt returned to running back and became a regular part of the Saints offense, rushing for 624 yards on 115 carries and scoring four touchdowns. He average 5.4 yards a carry and 69.3 a game.
He was also a second-team Liberty League all-star.
Schmitt caught 17 passes for 181 yards, including one 75-yard touchdown.
“We are confident with him to get us those three, four or six yards a pop and not take a negative loss,” Coleman said. “You know at any moment he could break one big for us. You don’t ever plan for those. You have to mentally prepare to take a 12-play drive. But a nice swing and one over the fence is obviously nice.”
The improvement last year came even after Schmitt, and the rest of his teammates, had to adjust after missing the entire 2020 season.
“Missing that year definitely sucked,” Schmitt said. “I was able to still work out and stuff. Working out and knowing you are not playing is pretty deflating. Getting back at it last year was pretty good. It felt good to be back. I don’t think I missed a step at all.”
Last year Schmitt’s younger brother Nate came to SLU to play men’s basketball. He’s part of the football team now as a kicker.
“I live with him at home, so I don’t need to do that here,” Schmitt joked when asked if they were roommates. Schmitt is an environmental studies and bio major at SLU and said he wants to work in the woods and nature after he graduates.
ST. LAWRENCE FOOTBALL
2022 BRIEFLY
Coach: Dan Puckhaber
(7th year; 23-27).
Affiliation: Liberty League,
2021 record: 5-5 overall, 2-4 conference.
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: vs Endicott, noon*
Sept. 10: at Norwich, noon*
Sept. 16: vs Morrisville, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 24: at Castleton, noon*
Oct. 8: vs Union, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Ithaca, 1 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Hobart, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Rochester, 1 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Rensselaer, noon
Nov. 12: vs Buffalo State, 1 p.m.
*Nonconference game; All others are Liberty Leagueopponents.
Returning players: Tyler Liddy (Sr. WR); Peyton Schmitt (Sr. RB); Grady Harrington (Jr. CB); Victor Gamberoni (Sr. DB); Daniel Greene (Sr. WR); Jake Cole (Jr. S); Jack Saltus (Sr. QB); Ryan Watson (Sr. DB); Owen O’Brien (Jr. S); Joseph Ott (Jr. TE); Robert Coll (Sr. WR); William Turner (So. QB); Oskar Baldwin (So. QB); Daniel Lawther (So. QB); Landen Moore (Jr. QB); Cameron Giunta (Jr. RB); Alex Bjerser (Jr. CB); James Stamatos (So. WR); Dominick Scro (Jr. CB); Nicholas Giardina (So. CB); Ryan Barrett (Jr. S); Greyson Pasquina (So. S); Jesse Lutz (So. RB/WR); Joseph O’Neil (So. S); Liam Perkins (So. S); Bobby Bartlett (So. CB); Derek Blanchard (Jr. WR); Kevin Quinn (Sr. LB); Andrew Chase (Jr. CB); Nicholas Ames (Jr. LB); Maxwell Kipp (Jr. WR); William Murray (So. RB); Matt Parkinson (Sr. DB); Daniel George (So. LB); Jed Saltus (So. S); Jacob Dreisbach (Sr. LB); Luke Slavik (Jr. TE); Clint Mills (Jr. S); Brian Casazza (Sr. LB); McIntyre Pahl (Jr. S); Nicholas Baldini (Jr. LB); Reece Gillette (Sr. DL); Jem Cohen (Jr. LB); Ben Munn (Jr. LB); Evan Pastino (So. LB); James Berry (So. OL); Felice Montella (So. OL); Marquize Barmore (So. OL); Tito Bowens (Jr. OL); Nathan DeRue (Sr. OL); Anthony Lima (Jr. OL); Grayden Overback (Jr. OL); John Hutchins (So. DL); Dexter Seeley (So. DL); Joseph O’Rourke (Sr. OL); Thomas Dockray (Jr. OL); Austin Riesenberger (Jr. DL); TJ Cornacchia (Sr. WR); Erick Alvarez (So. WR); Ethan Curtis (So. WR); Michael Brady (Jr. WR); Jackson Mauro (So. WR); Shane Clarke (Jr. WR); Cole Salyards (So. WR); Josh Larson (So. TE); Jacob Dafeldecker (Jr. WR); Matthew MacTavish (So. TE); Nathan Rosahac (Sr. DL); Jacob Gula (Jr. DL); Thomas Our (So. LB); Michael Fionda (Jr. DL); Chris Najarian (Jr. DL); Bryan Placide (Sr. DL); Matthew Dahill (So. DL); Bennett Cheer (Sr. LB); James Van Tassel (Jr. LB): Quinn Bergeron (Jr. DL); Odin Cridge (Jr. LB); Jack Moussette (Jr. S); Jack Russo (Jr. RB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.