CANTON — Potsdam native Max Warden, an offensive lineman at St. Lawrence University, was named to the Liberty League first team as football all-star awards were announced Tuesday.
Harrisville’s Peyton Schmitt was named a second-team running back and SLU offensive lineman Nick Castrova also made the second team.
The Saints placed three defensive players on the second team: Carthage native Caleb Null, a defensive end, as well as linebacker Kyle Frimel and defensive back Max Gilbert.
SLU defensive end Reece Gillete made honorable mention.
