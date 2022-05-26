College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University unveiled Thursday the start times and TV listings for the first four football games of the upcoming season.
SU will open by hosting Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
The Orange will then play at the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in a nonconference game on the CBS Sports Network.
Syracuse will host Purdue at noon Sept. 17 before facing Virginia in a Friday night home game at 7:30 Sept. 23 at the Dome. Those matchups will air on ESPN2 and ESPN, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.