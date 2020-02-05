The Syracuse University football team officially added two quarterbacks and a pair of three-star defensive back prospects to fill out its 2020 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day.
Orange head coach Dino Babers also spoke about new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert during an afternoon press conference to introduce the four new members of his incoming class, and hinted at but declined to confirm Tuesday reports of Tony White’s hire as new defensive coordinator.
Defensive back Ja’Had Carter — a coveted 6-foot-2 defensive back from Richmond, Va. — announced his commitment to sign with SU early Wednesday morning, and joined fellow DB Chase Atkinson along with quarterbacks Dillon Markiewicz and JaCobian Morgan as the latest members of SU’s 23 overall signees.
The Orange had previously announced the addition of 18 incoming players along with the transfer of former Florida Gators offensive lineman Chris Bleich (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) at the start of the early NCAA signing period on Dec. 18.
Syracuse is coming off a 5-7 season and will open the upcoming campaign with a Friday night game at a time to be determined on Sept. 4 at Boston College.
“We really like the way the class finished, and we’re excited to see where it goes from here,” said Babers, entering his fifth season at the helm.
Carter was rated as the No. 11 prospect from Virginia and the No. 45 overall athlete in the 2020 class by Rivals.com. He was an all-state selection at both defensive back and wide receiver at Henrico High School and spent last year at Jireh Prep Academy in Matthews, N.C. Carter chose SU over offers from Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Marshall, and Florida Atlantic.
Atkinson — a 5-foot-11, 180-pound DB from Columbia, S.C. — was rated as the No. 136 safety in his class and the 37th-best prospect overall from South Carolina, and signed with SU over Coastal Carolina.
Each three-star freshman has the ability to contribute quickly to the back end of SU’s expected shift to the 3-3-5 defensive scheme, a philosophical change that Babers confirmed on Wednesday after much offseason speculation.
“I’m ready to go down that road and ready to embrace that,” Babers said of the concept. “I’d like to have something that is unique and different from an offensive and a defensive standpoint, and that also includes special teams.”
Babers stopped short of declaring that Tony White — who will reportedly leave the same position at Arizona State to join the Orange staff — will be the coach to guide that new defense. White spent nearly a decade learning the 3-3-5 scheme under head coach Rocky Long at San Diego State and New Mexico.
“I can not confirm nor deny that statement,” Babers said when asked about Tuesday’s reported hire. “We’ll have to let due process, I think that’s the correct term, go through its course and I’ll have to pick it up at a later date.”
Babers expressed excitement over the potential depth added under center behind incumbent starter, redshirt junior Tommy DeVito, and returning redshirt senior Rex Culpepper, who has seen limited reps during his SU tenure and played one season at tight end.
Markiewicz is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect from McKinney, Texas and Morgan is listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds from Canton, Miss.
Each is rated as a three-star, pro-style QB by 247Sports.com. Markiewicz opted for the Orange over offers from Boise State, Texas State, and Stephen F. Austin, while Morgan selected SU over offers from Austin Peay and Jackson State.
Babers said that Gilbert, who was hired to direct the Orange offense on Jan. 16, played a key role in recruiting the two new QBs after the SU masterminds conducted a “thorough, national search.” Babers stated that each player’s physical abilities and mental aptitude were critical assets and compared both to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was coached by Babers and Gilbert for his last two seasons at Eastern Illinois.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the two young men we got, both have fabulous height,” Babers said. “We got two high-quality guys and I’ll always remind people, I got an opportunity to go see Jimmy Garoppolo play in the Super Bowl and he had just as many (rating) stars as the last two guys that we recruited. That could be a coincidence, but we’ll see what happens.”
Babers also said that he feels fortunate to reunite with Gilbert after the duo developed a strong “give and take relationship,” while working together in the same capacity for two seasons at EIU and one year at Bowling Green.
“I’m excited for the quarterbacks because they get a different personality and it will be really unique,” Babers said. “I think Sterlin has a lot of fire and I’m excited to see that fire back in the offense.”
SU 2020 SIGNING DAY CLASS
NEW: Signed letter of intent on Feb. 5.
Quarterbacks: Dillon Markiewicz; (6-foot-5, 215 pounds; From McKinney, Texas); Jacobian Morgan (6-4, 200; Canton, Miss.).
Defensive backs: Ja’Had Carter (6-2, 185; Richmond, Va.); Chase Atkinson (5-11, 180; Columbia, S.C.).
EARLY: Signed letters of intent on Dec. 18.
Running backs: Marlowe Wax (6-foot-0, 225 pounds; from Baltimore, Md.); Sean Tucker (5-10, 200; Owings Mills, Md.).
Wide receivers: Ja’Vontae Williams (6-0, 200; Wellington, Fla.); Justin Barron (6-4, 210; Tolland, Conn.); Damien Alford (6-5, 210; Montreal, Quebec, Canada).
Tight ends: Maximilian Mang (6-7, 250; Nuthetal, Germany); Steven Mahar Jr. (6-5, 225; Rochester).
Offensive line: Garth Barclay (6-7, 260; York, Pa.); Mark Petry (6-4, 265; Hoccheim am Main, Germany); Josh Ilaoa (6-3, 295; Charlotte, N.C.); Chris Bleich (6-6, 330, Florida Gators transfer).
Defensive line: Leon Lowery (6-4, 225; Elizabeth, N.J.); Kevin Lemieux (6-4, 235; Ashburnham, Mass.); Latarie Kinsler (6-3, 215; Pahokee, Fla.).
Linebacker: Stefon Thompson (6-0, 225; Charlotte, N.C.).
Secondary: Robert Hanna (6-0, 170; Miami Gardens, Fla.), Ben Labrosse (6-2, 200; Greenfield Park, Quebec, Canada).
Kicker: James Williams (6-1, 185; Watkinsville, Ga.).
Athlete: Trebor Pena (6-0, 185; Ocean Township, N.J.).
