SYRACUSE — The kickoff time for Syracuse University’s football home opener against Georgia Tech has been set for noon Sept. 26, according to an announcement by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday.
The game will be broadcast regionally and will be the first game in the newly renovated Carrier Dome. However, fans are currently not allowed to attend, but that could change if Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifts the restrictions in the next 11 days.
Syracuse (0-1) is coming off a 31-6 season-opening loss to North Carolina. Georgia Tech (1-0) pulled off a 16-13 upset of Florida State in Tallahassee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.