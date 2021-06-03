Syracuse University football icons Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison were among the 78 former FBS players named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday.
Freeney was a unanimous First Team All-American and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 as a defensive end for the Orange. He holds the NCAA record for most career sacks per game (1.61), the SU record for career tackles for loss (50 1/2) and finished his career with the Big East single-season sacks record of 17 ½.
Harrison was a First Team All-American as a kick returner and the Big East Special Teams Player of the Year in 1995. The wide receiver left SU ranked third in team history for career receptions (135), second in receiving touchdowns (22), and second in receiving yards (2,728). He was the fist SU player to top 100 receiving yards per game in a single season, finishing with an average of 102.8 in 1995.
Freeney ranks 18th in NFL history with 125 ½ career sacks after a 16-year career, while Harrison’s NFL career included eight Pro Bowls and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Selections will be announced early next year. Harrison is on the ballot for the fourth time while Freeney is making his second straight appearance.
