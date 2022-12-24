The Syracuse University football team lost its most coveted prospect from the 2023 recruiting cycle Friday.
Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers signed with his home state University of South Carolina Gamecocks during a ceremony at South Florence High School on Friday morning.
Sellers was surrounded by family and quickly announced his decision during the event live streamed on the Bruins team Facebook page.
Sellers had verbally committed to SU in March and was the top-graded prospect from its expected 2023 class. He would have been the first four-star high school recruit landed by SU head coach Dino Babers since Trill Williams in 2018.
The 6-foot-2, 217-pound dual threat QB roared back from injury as a senior to lead South Florence to its first state title while amassing 4,286 yards of offense, 45 touchdowns passes and 22 TD runs.
He recently played in the “Shrine Bowl,” state all-star game with multiple other South Carolina commits, and they helped join the coaching staff on the late recruiting pitch. South Carolina made its initial scholarship offer in October.
Sellers answered media questions after the signing and noted being an hour away from home also played a large factor in flipping his commitment.
“It was the coaches, the people around me, and the other players that are going there,” he said at the ceremony. “They’ve been recruiting me heavily. I got to know those guys, met them, and got comfortable with them.”
Sellers is rated as the No. 5 player from South Carolina, No. 26 QB in the class nationally, and a top-400 player overall in the cycle
Syracuse signed 20 players to national letters of intent on Wednesday and was waiting for final word from Sellers, who delayed his decision for two days as he mulled between a long-standing connection with SU offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, and his hometown team.
Sellers initially committed to Virginia in 2021 but flipped to Syracuse a few months after Beck and former “OC,” Robert Anae joined the staff last offseason. He was also being pursued by Georgia Tech and Liberty with late offers this week.
Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class was ranked No. 70 by 247Sports and No. 87 by Rivals.com on Friday. The Orange was ranked last among Atlantic Coast Conference teams by both recruiting services.
Syracuse’s next opportunity to boost its 2023 class will come Feb. 1 when the late signing period begins.
