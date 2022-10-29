SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team lost its second straight game and potentially its starting quarterback during a nightmare performance on Halloween weekend.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson replaced Garrett Shrader under center at halftime due to undisclosed injury concerns and Notre Dame held on to beat 16th-ranked SU, 41-24, for the nonconference victory in front of a sellout crowd of 49,861 fans Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Orange (6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) has lost two in a row after starting the season 6-0 for the first time in 35 years. Syracuse will aim to get back on track when it plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh (4-3, 1-2) in an ACC matchup.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers stated afterward that Shrader had a pre-existing ailment coming into the game and after watching him struggle through the first two quarters, decided to make the QB change in the best interest of Shrader’s health moving forward.
Babers confirmed that Shrader did not suffer a head injury and that he will return as the starter when his health status allows, directly stating that there is no quarterback controversy for SU. There was no definitive timetable or diagnosis provided on Shrader.
“I just didn’t feel like he could protect himself,” Babers said. “He is a fighter. He wanted to be out there, he did not want to come out of the game, but just watching him in the first half, he just didn’t have all the tools in his toolbox, and I just didn’t think it was fair to have him out there.”
Shrader completed 5 of 14 passes for 35 yards, and SU was limited to just 78 yards of offense in the first half. He threw a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage to fall into a quick 7-0 hole and only finished with two carries while appearing hesitant to take off and run at times.
Shrader was slow to get up on a few plays and stumbled rising to his feet after taking a hit to the helmet from a defender’s knee late in the second quarter, but he stayed in the game until the break.
Del Rio-Wilson, the redshirt freshman transfer from Florida, completed 11 of 22 passes for 190 yards — adding a touchdown pass and an interception — but was unable to help the Orange complete the comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit.
“The whole week in practice I feel like I prepared good,” Del Rio-Wilson said. “I’m one of those guys that, in the heat of the moment, I don’t fold, I’m built for those situations. Once they told me I was going in there, I was ready and prepared, so it just felt like a routine game.”
Notre Dame (5-3) controlled the tempo throughout and rumbled for 246 rushing yards on 56 attempts, dominating time of possession for 37 minutes and 40 seconds.
Audric Estime and Logan Diggs handled 20 carries apiece and combined for three touchdowns to pace the FBS independent. Estime contributed a game-high 123 net rushing yards while Diggs added 85.
Estime scored on an 11-yard run to extend the Fighting Irish’s advantage to 31-17 with 9:11 left, and after a blocked punt on an ensuing 3-and-out by the Orange, the 229-pound Estime punched in a two-yard score to go up 38-17 with 7:47 left.
“If you’re rotating three cats, they’re only doing one-third of the work and you got a fresh guy coming at you every time, it’s hard,” Babers said. “That’s hard, that’s difficult. The only way you can change it is if you get them on three-and-outs, and if you don’t, you can get really tired on defense with those guys coming at you.”
Sean Tucker finished with 16 carries for 60 net rush yards and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to trim SU’s deficit to 24-17 with 25 seconds left in third quarter. Earlier on that drive, he surpassed James Mungro for fifth on the SU all-time rushing list, ending the game with 2,880 career rushing yards.
Syracuse took over with a chance to tie on the next drive after Tucker’s TD run, but Del Rio-Wilson’s pass was tipped then intercepted, setting up the first of Estime’s two fourth-quarter scores.
Mikel Jones matched a career high with 16 tackles for SU and Ja’Had Carter came up with an interception that SU was unable to cash in on offense.
All-ACC cornerback Garrett Williams returned from a one-game absence but left with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. His status was not updated afterward.
Syracuse has lost five straight against Notre Dame, which made its first trip to the Dome since 2003. The last SU win in the series came in 2008.
