Syracuse head coach Dino Barber speaks to the media during ACC Media Days July 20 at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse University was picked to finish last in the Atlantic Division in the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Preseason Media Poll that was released on Tuesday.

The Orange garnered 201 points tabulated by votes from a conference media panel, which was the worst mark in the conference overall. Duke, projected to place last in the Coastal Division, was the next lowest at 220 points.

