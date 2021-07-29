College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University redshirt junior Andre Szmyt was named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award on Wednesday as the latest of several Orange players up for national recognition.
Szmyt, who won the award presented annually to the nation’s top kicker as a freshman in 2018, enters the season ranked third in SU history with 56 field goals made and is the program’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.862), field goals per game (1.6), and ranks fourth with 291 career points.
The Orange has also been represented on recent watch lists for national awards by running back Sean Tucker (Doak Walker Award), linebacker Mikel Jones (Butkus Award) and wide receiver Taj Harris (Biletnikoff Award).
Syracuse is set to open the upcoming season at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 with a nonconference game at Ohio. SU is aiming to bounce back from a 1-10 overall mark last year.
