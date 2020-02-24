SYRACUSE — Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced the hiring of Ryan Bartow as SU’s Director of High School Relations on Monday.
Bartow held the same position at Oregon in 2018 and last season worked as the west coast scout for XOS Digital, a coaching technology company.
“Ryan has worked in recruiting and player evaluation for more than a decade,” Babers stated in a press release. “He’s an excellent addition to the staff.”
Bartow previously worked as the lead college football recruiting coordinator for 247Sports.com from 2013-17, and was the associate editor and recruiting analyst for Clemson’s Rivals.com site, TigersIllustrated.com, from 2006-13.
He previously covered the North Carolina basketball, football and recruiting beats for TarHeelIllustrated.com from 2005-06.
n Four former SU players will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine this week at Indianapolis.
Defensive ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman, along with wide receiver Trishton Jackson and punter Sterling Hofrichter will take part in workouts and interview with NFL teams in hopes of increasing their respective NFL draft positioning.
