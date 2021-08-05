SYRACUSE — Dino Babers declared an open quarterback competition entering the start of Syracuse University football training camp, the most prominent of several spots up for grabs as the Orange aims to quickly erase the memories of a 1-10 season.
Babers and selected captains addressed the media Thursday before opening camp with a team meeting later that night. The face-to-face press conference and gathering of the full SU squad were the first of their kind in more than a year after last season was conducted under strict COVID-19 protocol.
The Orange was scheduled to kick off its first practice of the preseason today, where incumbent redshirt junior Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader are expected to compete for the starting spot under center as the favorites among SU’s five signal callers.
“I think the position is wide open and what I mean by wide open is, we’re looking for someone to take that position over and own it,” Babers said.
“I don’t want to decide who the quarterback is going to be. I want someone who is going to position themselves so dog-gone good that everyone knows who the quarterback should be. And then, let’s see if we can start the season with that guy and finish the season with that guy.”
DeVito was lost to a season-ending left leg injury in SU’s fifth game last year.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound power-arm passer has completed 58.6 percent of his attempts for 2,478 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 24 games, including 15 starts, in three SU seasons. He enters with the eighth-best career passer rating (128.1) in program history.
Shrader made just four appearances for the Bulldogs last year, mixing in on both special teams and offense, but was one of just three FBS freshman quarterbacks to produce 1,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in four starts and 10 total games in 2019. The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound sophomore also finished third in the SEC with 13.3 yards per completion that season.
Babers later reiterated that he would prefer sticking to a one-quarterback system but compared the situation to 2018 when DeVito made eight appearances off the bench and led a pair of comeback wins to spark an in-season competition with senior starter Eric Dungey.
“You have a starter and if the starter doesn’t play well, I have the liberty of putting the backup in just like any other position,” Babers said. “We did that the 10-3 year (in 2018), twice Tommy came in off the bench and helped us win games, one time we had a huge battle during the week to see who it was going to be, Dungey won the battle and we finished out the season.”
The week-one starter will be tasked with leading the improvement of an offense that posted just 17.8 points and 265.3 yards per game last season, both ranking among the bottom 13 of all FBS teams.
Here are some other developments to watch for during SU’s training camp leading into the Sept. 4 season opener on the road at Ohio University:
RETURNING RBs TO BATTLE
Redshirt senior running back Abdul Adams and junior Jarveon Howard are both back with the program after opting out of last season for COVID-19 concerns.
They will each get the chance to challenge returning freshman Sean Tucker, who is on the Doak Walker Award watch list after posting the second-best rushing yards-per-game mark among SU freshmen (69.9) in nine games last year, including seven starts.
“Those guys, because of what happened last year, they have to work their way into the lineup, but they will get the opportunity to do that,” Babers said of the returning duo. “There’s no grudges or anything like that, the best guy gets to play no matter what.”
Howard has served as the primary short-yardage back and has 10 rushing touchdowns in 24 career games, while Adams has averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 31 career games combined between Oklahoma and SU. He played his first two seasons for the Sooners before transferring to the Orange and debuting with two touchdowns in the 2018 Camping World Bowl.
Returning senior fullback Chris Elmore will be paving the way, back to his primary position full time after starting last season at offensive guard and helping at defensive line the year prior.
“I love our backfield,” Elmore said. “Tuck is up for the best running back award, which is a credit to what he did last year, and to have Jarveon and Abdul back should just make the backfield that much better. I’m expecting at least two 1,000-yard backs this year.”
‘SUPER SENIORS’ ANCHOR LINES
Elmore is one of six returning seniors from last year utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic that have been dubbed as “super seniors,” by Babers.
Also included in that group are defensive linemen Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan and McKinley Williams III and offensive lineman Airon Servais — all of whom are multi-year starters.
The defensive line trio will lead the way for an aggressive 3-3-5 defense with a full set of returning starting linebackers and a young secondary, some of whom gained unexpected game reps due to the myriad of injuries dealt to SU last season.
The Orange is expecting to benefit from the experience up front on each side and hoping Servais especially can help his offensive unit improve from back-to-back seasons of below-average performance. Only nine teams surrendered more than SU’s average of 3.45 sacks to opposing defenses last year, and they finished with the third worst mark (4.17) in the FBS in 2019.
He is joined to start camp by Florida transfer Chris Bleich, who was forced to sit last season to comply with the former NCAA transfer rules, and redshirt junior guard Dakota Davis, who returned from injury to start the last three games last year following a full 2019 as a productive interior starter.
Returning starters Matthew Bergeron and Carlos Vettorello are also back for their third year in the lineup to provide optimism for the group, which also has greater depth than in past years.
“As long as I’ve been here, on the O-line, health issues have definitely been a big problem for us,” Elmore said. “It’s just making sure those guys stay healthy.”
RETURN TO NORMALCY
Syracuse opened camp with much of the COVID-19 protocol of last season lifted. Players will be able to gather before and after practice, team meetings will be held in person, and even Zoom press conferences seem to be a thing of the past moving into the new campaign.
Babers spoke to the importance of face-to-face interaction among players and welcoming fans back to the Carrier Dome at full capacity this fall after they were barred all last season due to state COVID-19 mandates.
“There’s no more: ‘Pick up your gear and run home to your rooms and stay isolated,’” Babers said. “We’re going to get the opportunity to sit down and eat together and be around each other. That conversation and that camaraderie is extremely important.”
