Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers confirmed during his weekly Zoom call Monday that All-American safety Andre Cisco will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.
Babers did not update the status of quarterback Tommy DeVito during the call and was expecting medical reports later in the day. The redshirt junior QB suffered what appeared to be a severe injury to his lower-left leg late in SU’s 38-24 loss to previously winless Duke last Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Babers stated that the team had other players who will miss the season when answering a question about DeVito Monday, and later confirmed Cisco’s status when asked specifically is he was referring to the star safety.
“OK, I’m talking about Andre (Cisco),” Babers said of season-long injuries.
Cisco collided with a teammate during pregame warmups ahead of the Sept. 26 home opener against Georgia Tech and returned to the bench, limping without pads, when the team ran back onto the field to start the game. He has not appeared since for SU.
The Daily Orange student newspaper reported that Cisco’s injury is a torn anterior cruciate ligament, citing a source. Babers and the SU athletics staff have not specified on the exact nature of the ailment.
DeVito was still using crutches and a walking boot Monday, Babers said, two days after he was forced from the Duke setback. DeVito held his lower left leg after being sacked for the sixth time and was placed in the boot immediately after being helped off by trainers, finishing the fourth quarter on the sidelines while leaning on crutches.
The fifth-year coach said that it “doesn’t look good,” in his postgame media report.
“Basically, there is no update,” Babers said Monday. “I have to get back to the medical people and see where we’re at, but I would leave it exactly where I left it after the game.”
Late Saturday night, 247Sports cited a source stating that DeVito is done for the season. Babers declined to elaborate when asked Monday.
“I haven’t had the official report from the medical people,” Babers said. “I saw (DeVito) yesterday in the team meetings, and I’m waiting for the official report from the medical people.”
Syracuse (1-3 overall and Atlantic Coast Conference) is scheduled to host unbeaten independent Liberty (4-0) in its lone nonconference game at noon Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Babers said that he was also awaiting medical updates on freshmen running backs, Jawhar Jordan and Sean Tucker, as of Monday afternoon.
Jordan missed the Duke loss with an unspecified injury while SU’s leading rusher, Tucker, appeared to get dinged up late in the game. Tucker has gained 188 yards on 40 attempts with a pair of touchdowns in three games for SU, while the starter, Jordan, averaged 35 yards of offense in each of his three games.
Cisco is the FBS active career leader with 13 interceptions, which ties him for fourth all-time for the Orange with Walt Slovenski (1946-48). In 24 career games, including two this year, Cisco has tallied 136 tackles, 29 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one recovery. Cisco has recorded 143 return yards and a touchdown on his 13 career picks.
The 6-foot, 209-pound junior defensive back from Valley Stream was projected as a potential first-round NFL draft pick by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. entering the season and will have two years of eligibility left for SU.
