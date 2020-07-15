COLLEGE SPORTS
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football safety Andre Cisco was selected to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-America First Team Tuesday to add to his growing list of preseason accolades.
The junior from Valley Stream leads all active FBS players with 12 interceptions and has defended 28 passes, forced two fumbles, and scored on a pick-six in 22 career games.
Cisco has also been named to Preseason All-America teams by Street & Smith’s, Lindy’s, and Sporting News. He has garnered a spot on the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy, both of which are presented annually to college football’s top defensive player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.