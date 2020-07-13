PHILADELPHIA — Syracuse University football junior safety Andre Cisco has been named to the watch list for this year’s Bednarik Award, as announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the best defensive player in the FBS since 1995. It is named after Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, who is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cisco is one of 18 players and among four defensive backs from the Atlantic Coast Conference to garner a spot on the watch list.
The Valley Stream native, who was also a Preseason All-American, is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27).
In 22 career outings, Cisco has recorded 125 tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.
Last season, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3 and the three finalists for the award will be unveiled Nov. 23.
The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10.
ACC POSTPONES VIRTUAL MEDIA DAYS
The ACC announced Monday that it has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice. The annual preseason media session with ACC coaches and select players was set to be conducted in a virtual format July 21-23.
The announcement came two days after ACC commissioner John Swofford unveiled that the conference anticipates a decision regarding any potential changes to the college football season to be made by its Board of Governors in late July.
Late last week, the Big Ten and Pacific-12 conference each shifted to conference-only schedules for the upcoming season.
