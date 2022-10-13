SYRACUSE — Wes Hoeh always envisioned blocking for a prolific rushing attack like Syracuse University football but admittedly never in this fashion.
Hoeh has taken on the starting fullback spot vacated by sixth-year senior Chris Elmore following his season-ending injury, serving as the lead blocker for All-American running back Sean Tucker in big-personnel packages.
Hoeh will make his fifth appearance in the role when 18th-ranked Syracuse (5-0 overall, 2-0 ACC) hosts No. 13/15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. That matchup — the first between top-20 teams in the Dome since 1998 — will be televised on the ACC Network.
Hoeh is a career offensive lineman and said he had never previously taken a backfield snap at any level until experimenting at fullback and blocking tight end during the most recent training camp.
“I’ve played O-line my whole life, guard or tackle, so it was definitely new for me,” Hoeh said.
“I just thought it was so much fun,” he added. “Standing up, reading the defense, running at guys full speed, you get that extra head start, I just thought it was fun.”
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound redshirt freshman did not appear in any games as a rookie last year after entering the program as an interior offensive lineman.
He was rated as a three-star prospect and top-50 overall recruit from Illinois, per 247 Sports, and trained exclusively along the offensive front after joining SU last year.
Hoeh said that he spent a few summer practices working at fullback to gauge his viability as a backup or future starter in the role, but he returned to left guard as a reserve until Elmore went down in the season opener. His jersey number has since changed from No. 73 to No. 47.
“I can always improve but I think I’m stepping up,” Hoeh said. “I’m just happy to contribute to the team, happy to be involved, play a role that they need me at.”
Hoeh was a three-sport athlete at Glenbard West High School (Ill.) with wrestling and rugby in addition to football, and he has drawn on his past versatility and toughness to transition to the new position.
He has yet to handle a carry or draw a target in the pass game. Hoeh described feeling “a little bit of pressure,” being suddenly tasked with protecting Tucker, the record-setting running back, and quarterback Garrett Shrader, who have formed one of the most productive scoring tandems in SU history.
The pairing has combined for 36 rushing touchdowns in 17 games played together, which is the sixth-most for an Orange backfield duo and the most for any with less than 20 games.
Shrader noted that Hoeh has been working closely with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt since changing positions.
“He’s been doing a pretty solid job, it’s definitely foreign to him so there’s a learning curve there, there’s kind of that balance between coach Anae and coach Schmidt getting him ready for all that stuff, but he works hard and he’s pretty physical,” Shrader said.
Hoeh helped Tucker break loose for a career-high 232 rushing yards along with three touchdowns in SU’s 59-0 thumping of FCS-level Wagner on Oct. 1 before the bye. The unit got back on track after their star halfback was held to 102 scoreless yards on 39 carries in the past two games combined.
“I feel like he’s learning, he’s getting better each week,” Tucker said of Hoeh. “Coming into the season, we didn’t know what things were going to happen, so him filling that position, he’s been good at it.”
Hoeh is hoping to help pave the way for another strong performance against the Wolfpack’s stout run defense, allowing 113 yards per game on the ground to rank 28th in the FBS.
Tucker enters Saturday with 2,668 career rushing yards, just 37 shy of passing Floyd Little for sixth place on the SU all-time rushing list.
Little is one of three SU legendary running backs — joining Jim Brown and Ernie Davis — that will be honored with a Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime featuring family members on hand to represent each.
BIG CROWD EXPECTED
The SU Athletics social media accounts posted a notice Thursday that fewer 1,500 tickets remain for Saturday’s game. The matchup is expected to draw the largest Dome crowd since the 2019 home opener against Clemson, which sold out and was attended by 50,248 fans.
If SU can fill the Dome, it would mark just the 10th sell-out in program history and the second since the 1998 opener. The capacity for the JMA Wireless Dome is now listed at 49,057 on the official SU Athletics site.
SHRADER ON MAXWELL WATCH
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was added to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Wednesday, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.
Shrader joins teammate Sean Tucker on the watch list, making the Orange of nine FBS teams with its QB and running back in contention.
Shrader ranks 11th nationally in completion percentage (70.9), ninth in yards per pass attempt (9.6), and 10th in passer rating (176.2). He has thrown 10 touchdown passes to go with five rushing scores, ranking 14th in the FBS in points responsible for at 18.4 per game.
SU freshman punter Max von Marburg was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, awarded to the top punter in the FBS.
JONES BROTHERS DONATE
Syracuse football alumni and brothers, Arthur and Chandler Jones, announced a seven-figure commitment to the John A. Lally Athletics Complex on Wednesday.
They are donating generously to the planned state-of-the-art academics and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 SU athletes, specifically to the construction of the Football Operations Center.
Arthur Jones was a two-time All-Big East First Team defensive lineman from 2005-09 and fifth-round NFL draft pick in 2010 by the Baltimore Ravens.
Chandler Jones played on the SU defensive front from 2008-11, garnering one All-Big East First Team nod en route to being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft by New England. He currently plays for Las Vegas.
