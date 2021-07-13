College football
SYRACUSE — Kingsley Jonathan of the Syracuse University football team garnered first-team Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The graduate senior defensive lineman was the only player recognized from the Atlantic Coast Conference and became the 16th player in SU history to claim the distinction when the team was announced Monday.
Jonathan finished with 32 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and three sacks, while starting all 11 games for the Orange last fall. He finished his undergraduate degree in information technology this past spring and is a three-time ACC All-Academic selection and four-time ACC Honor Roll inductee.
He was awarded the Jim Tatum Award last year, which is presented annually to the top senior football student-athlete in the ACC.
