SYRACUSE — Syracuse University junior Mikel Jones was named to the Butkus Award Watch List on Monday, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Jones is one of 51 candidates, which represents the number worn by Hall of Famer Dick Butkus for whom the award is named after.
