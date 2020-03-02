SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team released its spring practice schedule on Sunday and announced its “Spring Football Saturday,” will be April 18.
The spring schedule also included SU’s Pro Day for the program’s 2020 NFL draft prospects to be conducted March 23 at Ensley Athletic Center.
Details for the annual spring football showcase, including the specified format, starting time, and location, will be unveiled at a later date. SU traditionally produces a spring scrimmage in mid-April at the Carrier Dome, but the venue is not available until September due to ongoing renovations.
The Orange and head coach Dino Babers, entering his fifth season, will hold 14 practices over the next seven weeks, starting Sunday at Ensley Athletic Center.
SU is coming off a 5-7 season in 2019 and is set to open the 2020 campaign Sept. 4 at Boston College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.