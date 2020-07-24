College football
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Syracuse redshirt junior placekicker Andre Szmyt has been named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, as announced today by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
The 2018 Groza Award winner, Szmyt is among a group of 30 preseason candidates for the award, which is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Lou “The Toe” Groza and is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding kicker.
Now entering his third season, Szmyt is bidding to become just the second two-time Groza winner in history. Florida State’s Sebastian Janikowski is the only kicker to achieve the feat, capturing the award in 1998 and 1999.
Szmyt has earned preseason All-ACC honors from Athlon (second team), Lindy’s (second team) and Phil Steele (second team). He was ranked the No. 3 kicker in the nation by Lindy’s earlier this summer. Szmyt hit 17 out of 20 (.850) field goals last season. He was perfect (11-of-11) from inside 40 yards and led Syracuse in scoring with 90 points.
