College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University second-year freshman Sean Tucker was named the Atlantic Coast Conference running back of the week Monday.
Tucker garnered the honor for second straight week after rushing for 157 yards on 22 carries in a 17-14 setback against Clemson last Friday night, adding a pair of catches for 20 yards.
He is the first player to surpass 100 rushing yards against the Tigers this season and posted his fifth straight 100-yard rushing performance to match Curtis Brinkley (2008) for the longest streak in SU history.
Tucker ranks second nationally with 948 rushing yards on 155 attempts (6.1 yards-per-carry average) and is on pace to eclipse the SU single-season record of 1,372 set by Joe Morris in 1979. He also leads SU with 224 receiving yards and ranks second in the FBS in all-purpose yards, averaging 167.4 offensive yards per game.
n The SU-Boston College game set for Oct. 30 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome and be televised on a regional network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.