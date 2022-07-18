SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football running back Sean Tucker was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.
The honor is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the top overall player in college football. Tucker rushed for an SU-record 1,496 yards last season en route to garnering All-American status.
Tucker is one of 85 players nominated and is among the seven returning semifinalists for last year’s honor.
That group also consists of eventual winner Bryce Young of Alabama, along with C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Tanner Mordecai (SMU), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) and Brennan Armstrong (Virginia).
