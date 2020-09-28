College football
SYRACUSE — The Atlantic Coast Conference honored Syracuse University football team freshman running back Sean Tucker and junior defensive back Trill Williams in this week’s weekly awards.
Tucker was named running back of the week after becoming the first freshman running back to get 100 yards since 2015. The Owings Mills, Md., native ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Williams registered an interception and ran back another on a lateral from Ja’Had Carter in the fourth quarter of Syracuse’s 37-20 ACC win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
n Game time has been set at 12:30 p.m. for the Oct. 10 game between Syracuse and Duke at the Carrier Dome. The YES Network will carry the game locally.
